MONTREAL, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF), maker of eFlyerMaker .com , an email platform with extensive compliance and content creation suites, announces the closing of debt settlement agreements with certain of its creditors, as announced on October 20, 2020, for a revised total amount of $274,975 by issuing a total of 10,999,000 shares of the Corporation at a price of $0.025 per common share.



All shares issued under the debt settlement agreements will be subject to a holding period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Intema Solutions Inc.

Intema has been simplifying and optimizing the online marketing activities of medium and large companies through innovative technologies and cutting-edge expertise for over 20 years. A Canadian leader in permission-based email marketing, Intema provides a wide range of products and services, including SMS, content and predictive AI marketing, as well as related professional services. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information:

Intema Solutions Inc.

Laurent Benezra Alain Béland (514) 465-5453 (514) 947-5784 laurent@intema.ca alain@intema.ca









