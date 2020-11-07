In week 45 Festi purchased in total 750.000 own shares for total amount of 114.093.750 ISK as follows:

   Purchased PurchaseOwn shares total
WeekDateTimesharesShare pricepriceat end of day
       
452.11.202010:51:11  150.000    152,2522.837.500 kr          8.695.407    
453.11.202009:52:21  150.000    153,5023.025.000 kr          8.845.407    
454.11.202009:43:21    75.000    154,0011.550.000 kr          8.920.407    
454.11.202010:52:12    75.000    154,2511.568.750 kr          8.995.407    
455.11.202011:42:32  150.000    150,7522.612.500 kr          9.145.407    
456.11.202010:27:53  150.000    150,0022.500.000 kr          9.295.407    
       
     750.000     114.093.750 kr 

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 4.000.000 own shares or 1.2% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407 own shares or 1.70% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 3.650.000 own shares for 551.256.250 ISK and holds today 9.295.407 own shares or 2.79% of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).