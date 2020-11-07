Summary of all the best early computer monitor deals for Black Friday, featuring all the best sales on 4K, ultrawide and 144Hz flat and curved monitors



Black Friday experts have reviewed the latest early monitor deals for Black Friday, together with the top offers on ultrawide, 4K and 144Hz curved and flat panel monitors. Find the full selection of deals using the links below.

Best Monitor Deals:

Best Gaming Monitor Deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to compare the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to browse Amazon’s live holiday deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Ultrawide and 4K computer monitors are slowly gaining popularity among professionals, gamers and even regular PC users. Monitors with a 4K resolution like the ASUS VP28UQG and the LG 27UL500-W are some of the most popular in the market due to their superior image quality and extra screen real estate for work and productivity. Ultrawide monitors, such as the LG 34GL750-B and the Sceptre 30-inch curved gaming monitor, are what gamers are going with due to their affordable pricing and lower resolution--both are 1080p panels and have 144Hz refresh rates. Lower resolution results in better game framerates and performance due to less hardware demand.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)