OXURION NV Confirms New Patents for THR-687 Issued by European and US Patent Offices

Composition-of-matter patents protect THR-687 until 2039-2044

Leuven, Belgium and Boston, MA, November 9, 2020 – 7.30 AM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing potential next generation standard-of-care therapies to better preserve the vision of patients with diabetic macular edema (DME), today announces a further strengthening of its intellectual property (IP) portfolio governing THR-687, an integrin antagonist being developed for the treatment of DME.

The European Patent Office (EPO) and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) have both issued new composition-of-matter patents covering THR-687. Patents EP3613739 and US10703752 were issued in November 2020 and July 2020 respectively, and expire in 2039, with possible patent extensions of up to 5 additional years (2044). An international application is still pending.

THR-687 is a potential best-in-class small molecule pan-RGD integrin antagonist being developed to treat DME holding potential of becoming the standard of care for DME patients.

Data from a Phase 1 trial showed that THR-687 is well-tolerated and safe with no dose-limiting toxicities and no serious adverse events reported at any of the doses evaluated in the study. Early signs of efficacy were also observed across all doses, with a rapid onset of action in mean Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) from Day 1. Following a single injection of the highest dose of THR-687, this activity was maintained at Month 3 with a mean BCVA improvement of 12.5 letters.

Oxurion pre-clinical data show that THR-687 has the potential to be developed for additional significant indications, including wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (wAMD) and Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO).

Patrik De Haes, M.D., CEO of Oxurion, said: “We are delighted that by using our in-house expertise to chemically optimize THR-687, we have generated an improved molecule for clinical development and extended its composition-of-matter patent coverage. The new patents that have been granted will ensure exclusivity until at least 2039 in the most important US and European markets for THR-687. These patents are a key element in securing the potentially significant commercial opportunity for THR-687, given our initial aim to make it the standard of care for all DME patients.”

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing potential next generation standard of care therapies to better preserve vision in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide.

Oxurion is building a leading global franchise in the treatment of DME, based on the successful development of its two novel therapeutics:

THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for DME patients who respond sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-149 has shown positive topline Phase 1 results for the treatment of DME. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating THR-149 with DME-patients who previously responded sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-149 was developed in conjunction with Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC).



THR-687, a pan-RGD integrin inhibitor, initially being developed as a potential new standard of care for DME patients. Positive topline results in a Phase 1 clinical study assessing it as a treatment for DME were announced in January 2020. THR-687 is expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial by mid-2021. THR-687 is an optimized compound derived from a broader library of integrin inhibitors in-licensed from Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG).

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR.

More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.