BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc’s patent application ”A METHOD FOR PREPARING A BONE PROTEIN PREPARATION AND A BONE PROTEIN PREPARATION” has now been accepted in the USA. Earlier in spring (7.4.2020) we announced the acceptance of the same patent concerning the product. Now the ARTEBONE® product and its unique component, bone protein extract, are protected by patents around all major market areas globally.



CEO Ilkka Kangasniemi:

”The USA is the most significant market of orthopaedic products. Thus, this news about the patent approval there both for the product and production is very remarkable for our company.”





More information:



Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO

tel. +358 40 7080 307

e-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Main Media

www.bbs-artebone.fi

This is information that BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on 9th November 2020 at 08:45 am (UTC+2:00).

BBS – Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a Finnish orthobiologic biotech company. We have developed a new product for healing of difficult bone fractures and for solving the problems in bone healing. Our mission is to offer new generation medicinal products for the orthopedic surgery. The research and development in the field of medicine requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have over 20 years of expertise in this. Our operations are characterised by top expertise, innovativeness and dedicated and committed employees. The first product, ARTEBONE® paste, is ready and the application process for the CE-marking enabling commercialization is in progress.

More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi .