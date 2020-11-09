SpareBank 1 SMN has mandated Danske Bank and SpareBank 1 Markets to explore the opportunity to issue new green fixed and / or floating rate senior preferred bonds with a maturity of up to 6 years. The transaction is subject to market conditions.
To support SpareBank 1 SMN’s CSR Strategy, the bank has developed a Green Bond Framework. This is available on the bank’s homepage:
https://www.sparebank1.no/en/smn/about-us/sustainability/green-bond-framework.html
SpareBank 1 SMN:
Deputy Head of treasury Per Egil Aamo, telephone +47 73 58 64 66
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
