AFARAK CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT TEAM

Afarak announces that Mr Melvin Grima, Chief Financial Officer, will leave the company at the end of the year. The company extends its gratitude for the excellent job performed by Mr Grima over the years and wishes him all the best for his future career.

With the current environment, the CFO function will not be replaced, and the responsibility will be entrusted to the CEO with the support of the current Finance team. In this respect the Company has appointed Ms Kylie Gauci, the Group’s Finance Controller, as Group Finance Manager. Ms Gauci, a Maltese national and resident has been with the Company since 2014 and has occupied senior positions within the finance function.

Afarak’s CEO, Guy Konsbruck, said that “Kylie Gauci has been with the Company for a number of years. Her experience and excellent performance made it easy for me to entrust her with the finance manager position.”

Guy Konsbruck

CEO

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

