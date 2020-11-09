COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 35/2020 – 9 NOVEMBER 2020
On 25 September 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 29/2020 of 25 September 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 25 September 2020 to 30 December 2020. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|250,856
|647.67
|162,470,700.31
|2 November 2020
|5,961
|626.19
|3,732,743.03
|3 November 2020
|6,000
|635.09
|3,810,514.20
|4 November 2020
|3,597
|642.78
|2,312,087.93
|5 November 2020
|6,000
|662.27
|3,973,631.40
|6 November 2020
|5,409
|662.16
|3581,633.18
|Accumulated under the program
|277,823
|647.47
|179,881,310.05
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 453,526 shares, corresponding to 0.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
Attachments
Royal UNIBREW A/S
Faxe, DENMARK
Encl. Company Announcement-09112020-PUBLIC_sbb_ROYAL_UNIBREWFILE URL | Copy the link below
Royal UNIBREW A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: