SpareBank 1 Markets and Danske Bank invites you to a Teams presentation with SpareBank 1 SMN, today, Monday, November 9th at 10:00.

SpareBank 1 SMN has mandated Danske Bank and SpareBank 1 Markets to explore the opportunity to issue new green fixed and / or floating rate senior preferred bonds with a maturity of up to 6 years. The transaction is subject to market conditions.

To support SpareBank 1 SMN's CSR Strategy, the bank has developed a Green Bond

Framework. This is available on the bank's homepage:

https://www.sparebank1.no/en/smn/about-us/sustainability/green-bond-framework.html

Please contact SpareBank 1 Markets or Danske Bank for the Teams link.

SpareBank 1 SMN:

Treasury Manager/IR Trond Barikmo, telephone +47 73 58 64 68













This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act