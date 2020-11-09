ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 89 - 9 NOVEMBER 2020
On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|04/11/2020
|0
|0.00
|0
|05/11/2020
|17,000
|101.99
|1,733,830
|06/11/2020
|17,000
|104.69
|1,779,730
|Accumulated
|34,000
|103.34
|3,513,560
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 34,000 at a total amount of DKK 3,513,560.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,393,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.88%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,306,533.
Kind regards
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
