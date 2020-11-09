ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 89 - 9 NOVEMBER 2020

On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



0



0.00



0 04/11/2020 0 0.00 0 05/11/2020 17,000 101.99 1,733,830 06/11/2020 17,000 104.69 1,779,730 Accumulated 34,000 103.34 3,513,560

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 34,000 at a total amount of DKK 3,513,560.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,393,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.88%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,306,533.

Kind regards

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451

Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624

Attachments