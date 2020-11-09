Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per reliable estimates, global cell culture market is anticipated to showcase a y-o-y growth rate of 11.8% during the forecast period, subsequently reaching a valuation of USD 42.9 billion by the year 2026. The growth can be attributed to the widespread adoption of cell culture for developing treatment options for cancer as well as Alzheimer’s diseases.

The research document also scrutinizes and offers valuable insights pertaining to various market segmentations and their respective contribution to the remuneration scale of this business sphere. A detailed survey of regional markets and competitive hierarchy is also conducted. Apart from this, the report provides crucial information concerning the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market outlook, further allowing for better decision making while investing in new projects.

Notably, cell culture techniques have become indispensable owing to the advent of genomic and proteomic profiling, recombinant DNA technology, and genetic engineering. In fact, such techniques are extensively used over conventional culture handling and development practices. Several leading companies are investing towards improving their production efficiency and expanding their respective cell reservoirs by hiring trained experts in order to gain a competitive edge in global cell culture market.

Besides, technological advancements have resulted in development of automated cell culture techniques which offer better output of high-quality cell societies. Furthermore, widespread adoption of cell culture for developing superior quality plant actives as well as in the food & beverage sector is augmenting the industry remuneration.

An outlook of consumables scope

Estimates cite that the media segment of cell culture industry is predicted to expand substantially during the forecast period. Although cell culture media is loosely priced, it has a higher consumption value as compared to its counterparts. Additionally, growing demand for culturing in cytological projects along with booming biopharmaceutical sector are fueling the segmental share.

A summary of the product spectrum

The product landscape of worldwide cell culture market consists of cryostorage equipment, incubators, culture systems, biosafety instruments, centrifuges, and pipetting instruments. According to industry analysts, the culture systems segment is expected to register considerable growth in the ensuing years.

It is to be noted that culture systems play an integral role in cell culture process. In this context, technological advancements have resulted in development of complex and spheroid bioreactors. Moreover, emergence of 3D cell culture technique is adding traction to the overall market share from culture systems segment.

An overview of the application terrain

Global cell culture market, in terms of application scope, is bifurcated into vaccine production, toxicity testing, biopharmaceuticals, gene therapy, tissue culture & engineering, and drug development. The biopharmaceuticals applications accounted for the highest market share and is estimated to generate substantial revenues in the forthcoming years.

Mass culture of mammalian cells plays a key role while producing biotechnological products, especially viral vaccines. Thus, rising adoption of protein-based biopharmaceuticals owing to advancements in genetic engineering coupled with growing demand for cell culture processes for producing biopharmaceutical products are favoring the overall market outlook.

A gist of the geographical landscape

Estimates claim that North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to showcase similar growth patterns in the ensuing years. The advent and extensive use of automated cell culture process in life science laboratories across Canada and United States coupled with inclination towards adopting stem cell therapy are facilitating the business scenario in North America.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to develop as a major revenue contributor for global cell culture industry during the study period. High demand for automated single cell examination as well as segregation systems, particularly in Japan, for research in stem cell therapies is positively impacting Asia-Pacific cell culture market trends.

Global Cell Culture Market by Consumables (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026)

Reagents

Media

Sera

Global Cell Culture Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026)

Cryostorage Equipment

Incubators

Culture Systems

Biosafety Instruments

Centrifuges

Pipetting Instruments





Global Cell Culture Market by Application Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026)

Vaccine Production

Toxicity Testing

Biopharmaceuticals

Gene Therapy

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Drug Development

Global Cell Culture Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026)

North America

Canada

United States

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific

Japan

Australia

China

India

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Global Cell Culture Market Competitive Scenario (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026)

Lonza Group AG

Promocell GmbH

VWR International LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

MilliporeSigma (Sigma - Aldrich Corporation)

Sartorius AG

Merck Group

Eppendorf AG

BioSpherix Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

