 


Luxembourg, 9th November 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 30th OCTOBER 2020 TO 6th NOVEMBER 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
30/10/20202 0006.4312 850Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
02/11/20202 0006.6413 275Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
03/11/20208026.585 278Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
04/11/20202 0006.5613 120Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
05/11/20202 0006.6813 363Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
06/11/20202 0006.7313 466Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
Total10 802-71 351--

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

*          *          *

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

 

Attachment