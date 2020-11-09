Atlanta, USA, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curtis Washam Jr. aka (@FitWithCJ) has found a gap in the Fitness Industry and is solving the problem day by day with industry specific digital marketing tips and content strategies for fitness professionals. While at first glance one may view his Instagram profile and believe he is a personal trainer, after a deeper dive you notice he serves as a one of a kind asset for the industry and its young professionals trying to gain exposure and build a credible presence online. His growing brand “FitWithCJ” is just one of the branches of the digital marketing agency Revup Fitness LLC which has a collection of over 50,000 fans and supporters within their network.

Curtis better known as “CJ” has a unique story in his journey as to why he chose to be a Digital Marketer in the niche of Fitness. He watched his father struggle with cancer and health issues for years before passing away. This caused him to vow to do everything possible to be the healthiest version of himself. Starting his own fitness journey he began to explore training with different personal trainers, traveling to different gyms and even working at local gyms in Atlanta, GA.

His love of Travel and Fitness led to him becoming a gym hopper and taking what he calls “gymventures” all over the globe.

Under his company RevUp Fitness LLC, he launched a business international retreat for Personal Trainers named “Aruba Fitcation”. A week filled with fitness industry themed workshops and mastermind sessions, all while soaking up the beach and sun in Aruba of all places.



The most recent undertaking for CJ under his company RevUp Fitness LLC is an online University for Personal Trainers named “Fitness Online University”. Each week, he and other fitness professors have mastermind classes with students and review video modules of branding and marketing strategies the trainers are required to watch.

Instagram clips from CJ (@FitWithCJ) on Instagram usually revolve around strategies to create better content while bringing value & knowledge to the thousands of trainers who follow (@FitWithCJ) and his brands.

“CJ” is one industry game changer to watch as he continues to innovate and push the envelope. He has a life mission of making the health and wellness industry stronger over while influencing more people of color to become top income earners of the industry.

His business website is www.revupfitnessllc.com

