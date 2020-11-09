Dublin, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Quality Sensor Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Location; and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market was valued at US$ 878.62 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,266.07 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.



Rising Importance of Indoor Air Quality and Use of New Air Quality Sensorics expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.



A large number of people spend most of their time indoors, and indoor air quality has a momentous impact on their comfort and health. Poor air quality can make room stuffy and uncomfortable. Indoor pollutants such as radon, mold, pressed wood products (which might contain formaldehyde), and second-hand smoke may lead to health issues, such as lung cancer and asthma among individuals.



Moreover, the deficient indoor air quality (IAQ) negatively impacts the productivity, cognitive function, health, and well-being of the indoor occupants. Owing to this factor, air quality has become an important concern. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states that the worker's productivity at the workplace can be improved by 5-6% , when air pollution levels are set optimum. As balanced and increased ventilation optimizes indoor air quality, the demand for air quality sensors is rising significantly in various sectors, ranging from residential to commercial and industrial sectors.



Due to the growing significance of air quality, the development of low-cost air quality sensor equipped with remote sensing technology gives a new platform to enhance air quality. The low-cost sensors are becoming popular among citizen scientists and communities to track air quality conditions in varied societies. The low-cost air quality sensors are relatively innovative technology costing less than old air quality monitors, which measures specific air pollutants such as particulate matter and gaseous pollutants.



Development in low-cost sensor technologies has facilitated the advancement of indoor air quality monitor for consumers available for less than US$ 300, which reports the concentration of temperature, particulate matter, humidity, carbon dioxide, and volatile organic compounds. The low-cost sensors help in expanding access to air quality monitoring system and play a critical role in tracking air quality.



The Great Basin Unified Air Pollution Control District (California regional government agency) has received a contract from the California Air Resources Board to install a network of Purple Air low-cost sensors across Mono, Inyo, and Alpine Counties. These sensors provide particulate matter data for dust and smoke in areas without regulatory monitors. Therefore, the rising need for air quality in the countries will help in increasing the adoption of low-cost indoor and outdoor air quality sensors.



COVID-19 Impact on Air Quality Sensor Market



The COVID-19 virus outbreak has been affecting every business globally since December 2019. The continuous growth in the number of virus-infected patients has governments to put a bar on transportation of humans and goods. The manufacturing and construction industries, coal-fired plants, shutdown of schools, academic institutes, shopping complexes, office premises has experienced temporary shutdown in their activities which has resulted into lower air pollution.



The factory shutdowns and border lockdowns have impacted manufacturing, supply, and sales of various industries and thus stopping the work. With less movement of people and goods, the air pollution is getting reduced across the world. To continue lowering the harmful impact of air pollutants on environment, the demand for air quality sensor will grow, after the business processes gets resumed. In addition, use of portable air quality sensor will also increase among the individuals owing to COVID-19 with an aim to protect themselves.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Air Quality Sensor Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Air Quality Sensor Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Driver

5.1.1 Rising Importance of Indoor Air Quality and Use of New Air Quality Sensors

5.1.2 Provision Environment Standards for Environment Safety

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Different Air Quality Sensors for Variant Gases

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Conceptualization of Smart Cities

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advent of Real Time Air Quality Sensor

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Air Quality Sensor Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Air Quality Sensor Market Global Overview

6.2 Air Quality Sensor Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Air Quality Sensor Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Air Quality Sensor Market, by Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Fixed

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Fixed: Air Quality Sensor Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Portable



8. Air Quality Sensor Market Analysis - By Location

8.1 Overview

8.2 Air Quality Sensor Market Breakdown, by Location, 2019 and 2027

8.3 Indoor Air Quality Sensors

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Indoor Air Quality Sensors: Air Quality Sensor Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Outdoor Air Quality Sensors



9. Air Quality Sensor Market - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Air Quality Sensor Market, by End User (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Government Agencies and Academic Institutes

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Government Agencies and Academic Institutes: Air Quality Sensor Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Commercial and Residential Users

9.5 Petrochemical

9.6 Power Generation Plants

9.7 Pharmaceuticals

9.8 Smart City Authorities

9.9 Others



10. Air Quality Sensor Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Air Quality Sensor Market: Regional Analysis



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative

12.2 Merger and Acquisition

12.3 New Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Key Facts

13.2 Business Description

13.3 Products and Services

13.4 Financial Overview

13.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6 Key Developments

Energomonitor s.r.o

Met One Instruments Inc.

SUEZ

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Sensirion AG

Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd

Aeroqual Ltd

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric

