WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 7% sequentially to $27.6 million
  • High margin, recurring and services revenue increased 2% sequentially to $16.7 million
  • Gross profit increased 6% sequentially to $14.9 million (54.1% of total revenue)
  • Operating expenses decreased 4% sequentially to $14.2 million
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $1.7 million, an improvement of $2.1 million compared to net loss of $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, increased 71% sequentially to $3.6 million (13.0% of total revenue)
  • Operating cash generated for the first nine months of 2020 totaled $5.3 million
  • AT quarter end, cash and cash equivalents totaled $21.1 million and $31.2 million of working capital

Third Quarter 2020 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Maintained solid on-air subscriber units at over 570,000
  • Continued our roll-out at Ryder to embed telematics into its forklifts and other material handling equipment within its warehouses
  • Extended and expanded partnership with Jungheinrich AG to offer new solutions and channel affiliation in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and North America
  • Selected by Day & Ross to outfit a large portion of their trailer fleet with PowerFleet’s LV-500 solar tracking solution and the PowerFleet LV-710 Freight Camera
  • Tapped by Kautex to improve its safety, compliance and utilization through PowerFleet’s telematics solutions
  • Provided The French Red Cross with a plug and play traceability solution used during shipment of healthcare equipment and supplies to respond effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic

Management Commentary
“Our strong financial results for the third quarter demonstrate the resiliency of our business and continued focus on driving profitable growth,” said PowerFleet CEO Chris Wolfe. “Despite the continued headwinds we experienced in certain markets due to the pandemic, we delivered solid sequential improvements in all of our key financial metrics, including a 7% increase in total revenue, a 6% increase in gross profit, a 71% increase in adjusted EBITDA as well as a lower net loss. We’re encouraged by the significant improvement in our bottom-line on a GAAP basis, as well as the $3.6 million we generated in adjusted EBITDA, which marked the highest quarterly level since our acquisition of Pointer, reflecting the leverage in our financial model. Our focus on vertical integration and cost optimization measures also produced strong gross margins and reduced operating expenses.

“Operationally, we’re encouraged by our global team’s execution and building sales momentum. During the quarter we secured several notable wins, including Kautex for a worldwide agreement with expansion opportunities into additional European regions. Additionally, we are seeing increasing demand for our dry van, container and cold chain mobility platforms. In our PowerFleet for Logistics segment, we significantly expanded our business with two existing customers, who recognize the value of PowerFleet solutions, software and analytics for critical operational visibility in high-demand environments.

“Looking ahead, our 570,000-subscriber base provides us with not only high-margin recurring services and subscription revenues but also good visibility as we enter 2021. Our financial foundation remains strong with $21 million of cash, and our consistent cash flow generation, provide us with a diversified and stable plan to execute our growth strategy. We remain confident in our continued ability to execute our strategy and extend our position as one of the world's leading global IoT companies focused on supply chain visibility, fleet management and unique asset and IoT solutions.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 include consolidated results for both I.D. Systems, Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd., which was acquired on October 3, 2019. Financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 include only financial results from I.D. Systems, Inc. prior to its acquisition of Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Total revenue increased to $27.6 million from $25.8 million in the prior quarter and increased from $16.9 million in the same year-ago period. Services revenue was $16.7 million (60.5% of total revenue), an improvement from $16.4 million (63.5% of total revenue) in the prior quarter and from $5.8 million (34.5% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period. Product revenue was $10.9 million (39.5% of total revenue), compared to $9.4 million (36.5% of total revenue) in the prior quarter and $11.1 million (65.5% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period.

Gross profit increased to $14.9 million (54.1% of total revenue) from $14.0 million (54.5% of total revenue) in the prior quarter and from $7.6 million (45.2% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period. Service gross profit was $10.7 million (64.2% of total service revenue), compared to $10.7 million (65.2% of total service revenue) in the prior quarter and $3.8 million (65.2% of total service revenue) in the same year-ago period. Product gross profit was $4.2 million (38.6% of total product revenue), compared to $3.4 million (35.9% of total product revenue) in the prior quarter and $3.8 million (34.7% of total product revenue) in the same year-ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $10.3 million, compared to $10.3 million in the prior quarter and $5.9 million in the same year-ago period. Research and development expenses were $2.5 million, compared to $2.6 million in the prior quarter and $1.8 million in the same year-ago period. Depreciation and amortization expenses were $1.4 million, compared to $1.8 million in the prior quarter and $419,000 in the same year-ago period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $1.7 million or $(0.06) per basic and diluted share (based on 30.1 million weighted average shares outstanding), an improvement from net loss of $3.8 million or $(0.13) per basic and diluted share (based on 29.4 million weighted average shares outstanding) in the prior quarter and net loss of $2.1 million or $(0.12) per basic and diluted share in the same year-ago period (based on 17.9 million weighted average shares outstanding).

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $3.6 million, an improvement from $2.1 million in the prior quarter and from $738,000 in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

At quarter-end, the company had $21.1 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company’s working capital position at quarter-end was $31.2 million.

Investor Conference Call
PowerFleet management will discuss these results and business outlook on a conference call today (Monday, November 9, 2020) at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time).

PowerFleet CEO Chris Wolfe and CFO Ned Mavrommatis will host the call, followed by a question and answer session where sell-side analysts and major institutional shareholders can ask questions.

U.S. dial-in: 877-407-0778
International dial-in: 201 689 8565
Passcode: 38420

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay in the investor section of the company’s website at ir.powerfleet.com.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact PowerFleet’s investor relations team at (949) 574-3860.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement its financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), PowerFleet provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per basic and diluted share. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of PowerFleet’s current financial performance. Specifically, PowerFleet believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternate to net income or cash flow from operating activities as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. Because PowerFleet’s method for calculating the non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies’ methods, the non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release to the nearest GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables included in this press release.

PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30,September 30,
 2019   2020  2019   2020 
      
Net loss attributable to common stockholders$(2,099,000) $(1,749,000) $(6,878,000) $(10,064,000)
Minority interest -   6,000   -   (10,000)
Dividends on preferred stock -   1,159,000   -   3,422,000 
Interest (income) expense, net (27,000)  625,000   (54,000)  1,985,000 
Other (income) expense, net -   -   46,000   (7,000)
Income tax (benefit) expense -   529,000   -   1,182,000 
Depreciation and amortization 447,000   2,109,000   1,299,000   6,159,000 
Stock-based compensation 548,000   992,000   1,732,000   3,078,000 
Foreign currency translation losses 258,000   (76,000)  288,000   (25,000)
Acquisition-related fees 1,611,000   -   4,673,000   - 
Impact of the fair value mark-up of acquired inventory -   -   -   124,000 
        
Adjusted EBITDA$738,000  $ 3,595,000  $1,106,000  $ 5,844,000 
        

About PowerFleet
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30,September 30,
 2019 2020 2019 2020
        
Revenue:       
Products$11,062,000  $ 10,914,000  $28,954,000  $ 33,516,000 
Services 5,822,000   16,688,000   17,815,000   50,650,000 
        
  16,884,000   27,602,000   46,769,000   84,166,000 
Cost of revenue:       
Cost of products 7,227,000   6,700,000   18,528,000   22,025,000 
Cost of services 2,027,000   5,979,000   6,522,000   18,309,000 
        
  9,254,000   12,679,000   25,050,000   40,334,000 
        
Gross profit 7,630,000   14,923,000   21,719,000   43,832,000 
        
Operating expenses:       
Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,902,000   10,256,000   17,203,000   34,002,000 
Research and development expenses 1,824,000   2,535,000   5,508,000   8,289,000 
Depreciation and amortization expenses 419,000   1,380,000   1,221,000   4,903,000 
Acquisition-related expenses 1,611,000   -   4,673,000   - 
        
  9,756,000   14,171,000   28,605,000   47,194,000 
        
Income (loss) from operations (2,126,000)  752,000   (6,886,000)  (3,362,000)
Interest income 37,000   10,000   110,000   41,000 
Interest expense (10,000)  (817,000)  (56,000)  (2,156,000)
Other expense -   -   (46,000)  7,000 
        
Net loss before income taxes (2,099,000)  (55,000)  (6,878,000)  (5,470,000)
        
Income tax expense -   (529,000)  -   (1,182,000)
        
Net loss before minority interest (2,099,000)  (584,000)  (6,878,000)  (6,652,000)
Minority interest -   (6,000)  -   10,000 
Preferred stock dividends -   (1,159,000)  -   (3,422,000)
        
Net loss attributable to common stockholders$(2,099,000) $ (1,749,000) $(6,878,000) $ (10,064,000)
        
Net loss per share - basic and diluted$(0.12) $ (0.06) $(0.39) $ (0.34)
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 17,929,000   30,143,000   17,744,000   29,528,000 
        

PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)

 As of
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2020
ASSETS  (Unaudited)
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$16,395,000  $ 21,077,000 
Restricted cash 308,000   308,000 
Accounts receivable, net 27,016,000   23,705,000 
Inventory, net 16,381,000   14,354,000 
Deferred costs - current 3,720,000   3,292,000 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,370,000   5,960,000 
    
Total current assets 71,190,000   68,696,000 
    
Deferred costs - less current portion 4,810,000   2,830,000 
Fixed assets, net 8,240,000   7,425,000 
Goodwill 89,068,000   88,872,000 
Intangible assets, net 36,639,000   32,608,000 
Right of use asset 7,024,000   7,514,000 
Severance payable fund 3,530,000   3,618,000 
Other assets 2,532,000   2,784,000 
 $223,033,000  $ 214,347,000 
    
LIABILITIES   
Current liabilities:   
Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt$3,373,000  $ 4,414,000 
Convertible note payable 5,000,000   5,000,000 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 24,880,000   19,153,000 
Deferred revenue - current 7,687,000   7,385,000 
Lease liability - current 868,000   1,558,000 
    
Total current liabilities 41,808,000   37,510,000 
    
Long-term debt, less current maturities 26,515,000   23,669,000 
Deferred revenue - less current portion 8,544,000   6,703,000 
Lease liability - less current portion 6,371,000   6,115,000 
Accrued severance payable 4,062,000   4,287,000 
Deferred tax liability 3,722,000   4,992,000 
Other long-term liabilities 438,000   736,000 
    
  91,460,000   84,012,000 
MEZZANINE EQUITY   
Convertible redeemable Preferred stock: Series A 47,393,000   50,815,000 
    
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
    
Total Powerfleet, Inc. stockholders' equity 84,190,000   79,555,000 
Non-controlling interest (10,000)  (35,000)
Total equity 84,180,000   79,520,000 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$223,033,000  $ 214,347,000 
    

PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow Data
(Unaudited)

 Nine Months ended September 30,
 2019 2020
      
Cash flows from operating activities (net of net assets acquired):     
Net loss before minority interest$(6,878,000) $ (6,652,000)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:   
Inventory reserve 156,000   189,000 
Stock based compensation expense 1,732,000   3,078,000 
Depreciation and amortization 1,299,000   6,159,000 
Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense 526,000   2,129,000 
Bad debt expense 155,000   309,000 
Deferred income taxes -   1,182,000 
Change in contingent consideration 54,000   - 
Other non-cash items 22,000   (55,000)
Changes in:   
Operating assets and liabilities (1,371,000)  (1,046,000)
    
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (4,305,000)  5,293,000 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Acquisitions, net of cash assumed (4,350,000)  - 
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment -   55,000 
Capital expenditures (501,000)  (2,101,000)
Purchases of investments (99,000)  - 
Proceeds from the sale and maturities of investments 4,638,000   - 
    
Net cash used in investing activities (312,000)  (2,046,000)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Net proceeds from stock offering -   4,041,000 
Repayments of long-term debt -   (1,495,000)
Short-term bank credit, net -   (290,000)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 177,000   371,000 
Shares repurchased pursuant to vesting of restricted stock (291,000)  (298,000)
    
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (114,000)  2,329,000 
    
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 132,000   (894,000)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,599,000)  4,682,000 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 10,466,000   16,703,000 
    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period 5,867,000 $ 21,385,000 
    