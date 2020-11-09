New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Phosphate: Types, Applications and Regional Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983279/?utm_source=GNW

This report covers technological, economic and business considerations of phosphates with an analysis of the global market. The report includes descriptions of market forces relevant to the phosphate industry and areas of application, as well as analyzing the impact of COVID-19 on the global phosphate market in each application area.



The report also includes discussions of major players in the global phosphate market and explains the market’s drivers and regional dynamics.A section of the report also highlights import/export statistics of major producing and consuming nations.



International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of phosphate applications regionally.



Report Includes:

- 86 data tables and 38 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for phosphate within the chemicals industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Estimation of the current and potential market size, and market forecast of phosphate with a deep dive of market analysis data based on types, applications and geographical regions

- Identification of trends, gaps and opportunities in the market estimating current and future demand for phosphates and segmental revenues

- A general outlook of market production and consumption of phosphate by applications in sectors like fertilizer, animal feed, food & beverages, and others which include detergent, water treatment chemicals, metal treatment, personal care, pharmaceutical, construction

- Information on trade analysis and pricing analysis of phosphate, top importing/exporting countries of the inorganic mineral compound, and factors impacting prices of various grades of phosphates

- Competitive landscape covering major phosphate manufacturing companies and phosphate rock mining companies, their key projects and product portfolios

- Profile description of major market players including Aguia Resources, Misr Phosphate, EuroChem, Innophos Inc., Nutrien, and Wengfu Group



Summary:

Phosphates, the focus of this report, includes all phosphate salts produced for sale in various forms and grades.



The phosphate industry provides phosphate salts used in the manufacture of phosphatic and complex fertilizers.Few phosphates are directly used as fertilizers in soil, as some are used as intermediate products to make complex fertilizers like nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) fertilizers.



Another noteworthy use of phosphate salt is in animal feed as a source of phosphorus.



Phosphate salts are also used in industrial wastewater treatment, as well as food and beverage applications. Although the use of phosphate salts in detergents has been banned in a few countries, it still serves as one of the most important ingredients in several applications.



Total global consumption of phosphate was over REDACTED in 2019. In terms of revenue market, it was worth REDACTED in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of REDACTED to reach an expected revenue of REDACTED by 2025.



The growth of the global phosphate market is driven by the expanding agricultural industry globally. Market growth can also be attributed to the rising demand for nutritious food products coupled with increasing health awareness among consumers and a growing population base, especially in developing nations such as India and China.



The consumption of phosphates is increasing in the food and beverage industry in carbonated soft drinks, bottled coffee beverages, dairy products, meats and eggs. The increasing demand for packaged food and beverages due to their convenience and improved shelf life is driving market growth.



The phosphate market is expected to experience significant growth during the review period, with the increasing application in water treatment chemicals, metal treatment, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, and building and construction end-use industries.



In terms of revenue, the market in Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the phosphate market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.This growth can be attributed to increasing investments in crop production and other agricultural products coupled with the rising population.



The Indian government has introduced several schemes such as Per Drop More Crop, which aims to irrigate the fields of every farmer and improve water use efficiency.



Phosphate market players consist of mining companies well as phosphate salt producers. Some of the key players in the global phosphate market are the Mosaic Co. (U.S.), S.A. OCP (Morocco), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), EuroChem (Switzerland), Innophos Holdings Inc. (U.S.), ICL (Israel), Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC (Jordan), PhosAgro (Russia) and Ma’aden-Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Saudi Arabia).

