The type of material that is used depends on the application.



This report provides a detailed analysis on manufacturers of foam insulation, along with the trends and opportunities prevailing in the market that can result in the growth of the market. Market values are estimated on multiple factors and analysis of manufacturers’ revenue.



The initial segments of the report focus on technical aspects of the insulation industry along with the factors responsible for the market growth of foam insulation materials. The segments will also highlight the government rules and regulations that will help in channelizing the foam insulation market.



The intermediate part of the report focuses on the foam insulation market at the global and regional level.Included in these segments is a market forecast for 2020 to 2025 for each material type, foam type and end users for foam insulation.



This section also highlights the driving factor for each material type and foam type.



The latter part of the report focuses on company profiles of top manufacturers, including an estimate of their market share in the global foam insulation market for the year 2019.The company profiles include details of revenue generated by the company, its business segments, geographic segments, and products offered by the company related to foam insulation.



Profiles also highlight any recent developments done by a manufacturer in the foam insulation market.



The report has a chapter highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the foam insulation market at the global level. The chapter will include COVID-19’s impact on demand, impact on supply, price impact, and strategic decisions taken by government to boost the market.



This report is segmented into five geographic regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The geographic regions are further segmented into 36 major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, Brazil, India, South Africa, and others.



The currency used in this report is U.S. dollars (USD), with market size indicated in millions of dollars. For companies that report their revenue in USD, revenue information is derived from their annual reports; for companies that report their revenue in other currencies (Euros and pounds, for example), the average annual currency conversion rate shall be used for the particular year to convert the value to USD.



Report Includes:

- 588 data tables and 30 additional tables

- A comprehensive overview of the global market for foam insulation materials

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2018 and 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- General outlook of market potential for foam insulation materials, opportunities and restraints, regulatory updates, new and upcoming technologies affecting the global foam insulation market

- Industry value chain and Porter’s Five forces analysis of foam insulation market providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

- Estimation of market size and forecast growth rates, along with deep dive of the country specific data and analysis for 36 major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, Brazil, India, and South Africa and others

- Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on foam insulation market at global level, essentially on demand, supply, pricing details, and strategic decisions taken by government to boost the marketplace

- Market share analysis of the major manufacturers of foam insulation materials, market positioning of major market participants, their research priorities and competitive landscape

- Profiles of the major listed companies, including Armacell, BASF SE, DuPont, Owens Corning and Saint-Gobain



Summary:

Foam insulation helps to maintain the temperature of a building.Today, foam insulation is used widely in other end-user industries such as automotive, electronics and electrical, and others.



In general terms, insulation is a material that prevents the progression or transmission of heat, moisture, sound, shock, or electricity from one surface to another surface.



Foam insulation is generally segmented into three primary segments: material type, foam type and end user.



By material type the global foam insulation market is segmented into polystyrene foam, polyurethane foam, polyolefin foam, elastomeric foam, phenolic foam, and others.In 2020, polystyrene foam dominates the market.



It is a lightweight material that is used widely for insulation in buildings and construction as it provides excellent thermal insulation properties and has moisture-, heat- and soundresistant properties, which help to increase the durability of the buildings.



By foam type the global foam insulation market is segmented into spray foam rigid foam, and flexible foam.In 2020, foam insulation is the dominant foam type.



It is widely preferred in the automotive and building and construction sectors due to its lower price as compared to other foam types, and also its excellent water resistant, heat resistant and sound resistant properties.



By end ser the global foam insulation market is segmented into building and construction, consumer appliances, automotive, oil and gas, aerospace, marine, railways, and others. In 2020, the building and construction sector dominates in the end-user market, since an increasing working population and economic growth in countries all over the world has led to growing spending on new buildings and construction.



By region the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.In 2020, Europe has the largest market share due to strict building and construction codes in the region which were imposed by regulatory bodies so as to minimize loss of heat in buildings.



In the region there is wide consumer demand for buildings that have minimum heat loss; Europe is also encouraging zero energy buildings.

