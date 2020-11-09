Dublin, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Denmark Data Center Market Report



Denmark data center market size is growing at a CAGR of over 12% during 2020-2025.



Interxion, Facebook, Google, Globleconnect, Bulk Infrastructure, and Digiplex are prominent investors in the Denmark data center market. Denmark is attracting data center investments due to low latency, digital connectivity, and green energy. The country has a strong IoT network. In 2019, Teracom, a telecommunications firm, partnered with Loriot, an IoT infrastructure firm, to complete a nationwide IoT LoRaWAN network.



Copenhagen is one of the major data center hubs in Denmark. The city has over 20 facilities. 5G network coverage is likely to cover 90% of the market by 2025, which will witness increase in deployment of edge facilities across many major cities connected to hyperscale facilities operated in the country. Digiplex is estimated to build another facility in Denmark during the forecast period, which is predicted to reuse excess heat. The company's facility in Copenhagen derives its mains power from certified renewable hydro and wind energy source.



The report considers the present scenario of the data center market in Denmark and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the market.



KEY DELIVERABLES

An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

Exhaustive insights into the impact of the COVID-19 on the Denmark data center market shares

Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in the country

Datacenter colocation market in Denmark

Retail & wholesale colocation pricing in Denmark

A detailed study of the existing market landscape and in-depth industry analysis. Insightful predictions about the Denmark data center market size during the forecast period

Classification of the Denmark data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and prospects of the market

Presence of prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Key Market Participants



IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Arista

Broadcom

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell Technologies

Cisco

NetApp

Huawei

IBM

Lenovo

Construction Service Providers

Gotlieb Paludan Architects

Aarsleff

Exyte

Cowi

Mthojgaard

Novenco

Soren Jensen

Ramboll

Mace

Mercury

Caverion

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Climaveneta

Kinolt

Eaton

Legrand

MTU Onsite Energy

Socomec

Kohler SDMO

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Rittal

Stulz

Riello UPS

Data Center Investors

GlobalConnect

Digiplex

Google

Facebook

Bulk

Interxion

