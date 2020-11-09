Dublin, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Denmark Data Center Market Report
Denmark data center market size is growing at a CAGR of over 12% during 2020-2025.
Interxion, Facebook, Google, Globleconnect, Bulk Infrastructure, and Digiplex are prominent investors in the Denmark data center market. Denmark is attracting data center investments due to low latency, digital connectivity, and green energy. The country has a strong IoT network. In 2019, Teracom, a telecommunications firm, partnered with Loriot, an IoT infrastructure firm, to complete a nationwide IoT LoRaWAN network.
Copenhagen is one of the major data center hubs in Denmark. The city has over 20 facilities. 5G network coverage is likely to cover 90% of the market by 2025, which will witness increase in deployment of edge facilities across many major cities connected to hyperscale facilities operated in the country. Digiplex is estimated to build another facility in Denmark during the forecast period, which is predicted to reuse excess heat. The company's facility in Copenhagen derives its mains power from certified renewable hydro and wind energy source.
The report considers the present scenario of the data center market in Denmark and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the market.
Key Market Participants
IT Infrastructure Providers
Construction Service Providers
Support Infrastructure Providers
Data Center Investors
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Snapshot
2. Impact of COVID-19
3. List of Datacenter Investment in Denmark
4. Investment Opportunities in Denmark
Market Overview
Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
Market Share by Infrastructure 2019
5. Investment by Area
Market Overview
Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
6. Investment by Power Capacity
Market Overview
Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
7. Colocation Market
Colocation Market Revenue 2019-2025
Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing 2019
8. Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Trends
9. Denmark Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
Market Overview
Server - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
Network - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
10. Denmark Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
Market Overview
UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
11. Denmark Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Overview
Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
12. Denmark Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
Market Overview
CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
Economizer & Evaporative Coolers - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
13. Denmark Data Center Market by General Construction
Market Overview
Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
14. Denmark Data Center Market by Tier Standards
Market Overview
Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
15. Denmark Data Center Market by Geography
Copenhagen
Market Overview
Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
16. Key Market Participants
IT Infrastructure Providers
Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
Support Infrastructure Providers
Data Center Investors
17. Appendix
