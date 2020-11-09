New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Powder Metallurgy: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0298001/?utm_source=GNW





The report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format.Tables and figures are included to illustrate current and future market scenarios.



The report also covers companies that make parts or components for various end-user industries such as automotive, railway, medical and electronics.



Market drivers within the industry are identified.The value of various PM parts/components is estimated from 2019 to 2020, and then over a five-year period from 2020 to 2025.



Technological issues and trends are projected, and other influences are discussed. Furthermore, this report is based on future scenarios such as pessimistic, optimistic, and consensus, while forecasts provide information for the consensus scenario.



Since this report is an updated version of AVM007N, we have considered PM parts within the purview of the report.The PM parts business is expected to account for 80% to 90% of the global PM business.



Furthermore, PM parts are the only segment in the PM business which is expected to enjoy a considerable growth rate over the coming years. This is because all the industrial manufacturers are shifting towards lighter and more efficient products.



In this report, we have also considered the impact of COVID-19 on the end-user base of PM components, which can be seen in the global as well as regional market analyses.



Report Includes:

- 31 data tables and 42 additional tables

- A brief general outlook and updated review of the global powder metallurgy (PM) market

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Insights into the market potential for powder metallurgy, opportunities and restraints, regulatory framework, and technological trends and issues impacting the industry

- Estimation of the market size and forecasted data for powder metallurgy, volume of unit shipments, and market share analysis on the basis of type of metal, processing technology type and end user industries with major regions and countries involved

- Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the powder metallurgy market, prominently driven by automotive industry

- Highlights of business opportunities in powder metallurgy market, including a shift toward the use of finer powders for super finished products, increasing size of PM parts, growth of previously small end-user markets for PM and PM parts, and adoption of additive manufacturing

- Competition Landscape covering key companies operating in powder metallurgy industry, their global rankings, and market development strategies

- Profile descriptions of the market leading participants, including American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., BASF SE, GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Miba AG, Fine-sinter Co., Ltd., Porite Europe S.A.S., and Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.



Summary:

The powder metallurgy (PM) industry, which was severely affected by the 2008-2009 recession, most notably due to the steep decline in automotive production, recovered and surpassed pre-recession levels. In 2019, the PM parts market was expected to generate around REDACTED worldwide.



According to the most current analysis, the global value for PM parts is expected to reach REDACTED by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of REDACTED. Furthermore, the ferrous metal segment is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period and the demand for ferrous metal is projected to reach nearly REDACTED by the end of the forecast period.



Reasons for Doing This Study

The PM industry has seen steady growth since the 1980s.Much of this growth was derived from metal powder-based parts used to replace castings, forgings, and machined parts.



The industry has consistently demonstrated that it can meet manufacturer demand at a lower cost compared with other technologies.



PM technology is still evolving, and the industry has adopted particulates (i.e., powders, materials not made solely of metals). Products are also changing, and PMs can be adapted or modified to meet their requirements. BCC Research last examined this market in November 2017, and it considers late 2020 to be an appropriate time to analyze recent developments.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0298001/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001