The synthetic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the cooling fabrics market during the forecast period



Based on type, the synthetic segment is the largest type in 2020.This segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Synthetic cooling fabrics market account for the larger market share owing to better moisture-wicking properties and provides an enhanced cooling effect to the wearer compared to natural cooling fabrics. Synthetic fabrics have other qualities, such as high strength, endurance, high elasticity, and smooth texture, which are sometimes not achievable with natural fabrics.



The knitted textile type is expected to lead the cooling fabrics market during the forecast period

Based on textile type, knitted cooling fabrics are expected to account for the largest share of the cooling fabrics market in 2020.The knitted textile type has a high degree of elasticity due to the looseness of the fabric yarn when compared to woven fabrics.



The knitted fabrics are more comfortable to the wearer due to its properties, such as better breathability and fit the shape of the body in the best possible way. Thus, knitted fabrics are used majorly for manufacturing sports apparel, which triggers the demand for knitted cooling fabrics during the forecast period.



Sports apparel is expected to lead the cooling fabrics market during the forecast period

Based on the application, sports apparel accounted for the largest share of the cooling fabrics market in 2019.This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing use of cooling fabrics while performing sports activities without hampering the performance of the wearer.



The cooling fabrics increase the skin breathability of the wearer by letting the heat escape from the body, providing a cool and comfortable feel.



Based on the region, North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the cooling fabrics market between 2020 and 2025

The North America cooling fabrics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.Growth in the North America cooling fabrics market is attributed mainly to the advancement in technology and the presence of a wide range of end-use application markets.



Further, increasing awareness towards health and wellness, growing sports & leisure activities, and lifestyle changes have also contributed to the growth of the cooling fabrics market in North America.



The leading manufacturers of cooling fabrics profiled in this report include Coolcore LLC (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Finland), NILIT (Israel), Polartec (US), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Hexarmor (US) and among others.



