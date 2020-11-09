SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-11-09

Transaction type:SEK Credit
Tender date:2020-11-09
Time for submission of bids:11.30 -12.00 (CET)
Payment date:2020-11-09 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2021-02-08
Duration:91 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Lowest accepted bid volumeSEK 50 million
Maximum number of bids from each participant:       1
RateRepo rate

 

Transaction type:SEK Credit
Tender date:2020-11-09
Time for submission of bids:11.30-12.00 (CET)
Payment date:2020-11-09 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2021-05-10
Duration:182 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Lowest accepted bid volumeSEK 50 million
Maximum number of bids from each participant:       1
RateRepo rate

All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,
tel + 46 8 6966970 by 12.00 am on November 9, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 12.15 (CET)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se