Dublin, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The vital signs monitoring devices market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2025.



The global vital signs monitoring devices market is expected to grow at an absolute growth of 58% during the forecast period. Advances in vital monitoring devices is a major factor influencing the market growth. The availability of several medical platforms, applications, telehealth solutions, and software to support care providers and assist in monitoring vital organs to assure quality care. These applications send vital signs data from the bedside directly to the electronic health record (EMR) so that care providers can access accurate patient data whenever required.



Similarly, vendors are coming with clinical surveillance systems on a single platform to aid care providers to increase efficiency, improve clinical decision-making, and enhance patient safety. These platforms and products work in compliance with medical guidelines offered by several major and other prominent vendors, thereby providing quality care and boosting the market growth. Hence, the growing demand for advanced vital sign monitoring devices to assist critical patients with accurate and necessary treatment options is expected to drive the growth of the market.



Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation



The global research report includes a detailed segmentation by Product, Patient Group, End-user, Geography. Standalone vital signs monitoring devices have evolved over a short duration from individual devices measuring blood pressure (BP), pulse, and the temperature to a combined all-in-one device. There has been an increasing number of innovations in the product category, which is fueling the growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic has increased challenges for the entire healthcare industry, thereby affecting the growth of the integrated vital signs monitoring devices market. Standalone devices are mainly used in recording several physiological functions such as body temperature and blood pressure among COVID-19 patients.



The geriatric patient population is growing at a faster growth rate as these patients require the continuous assessment of their vital signs, which is driving the market on the large scale. Hence, the increasing chronic disease prevalence in the elderly population is influencing the demand for vital sign monitoring devices.



Also, the COVID-19 infection has severely affected the geriatric population due to their low immunity. The global geriatric population is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050. The population aged 60 years and above is growing faster than any other age group. These factors are likely to increase the adoption of several vital sign monitoring devices.



Vital signs monitoring devices are in high demand in hospitals and ACSs as these devices facilitate early detection of the patient's deteriorating health condition, thereby, enabling speedy intervention from medical experts. Hospitals constitute the largest end-user in 2019. This dominion can be contributed to a large patient pool and high financing capability. These devices can be connected on a comprehensive platform through software wherein the hospital staff can easily monitor the patient's vital signs in the single dashboard. This has increased their usage, especially in developed economies.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Manufacturers' Increasing Focus On Developing Software & Apps For Vital Signs Monitoring

8.2 Expanding Production Capabilities Of Critical Care Products

8.3 Upsurge In Covid-19 Global Cases

8.4 Growing Demand For Wearable Vital Sign Monitors

8.5 Increasing Popularity Of Remote Patient Monitoring



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 New Product Launches And Approvals

9.2 Favorable Patient Demographics

9.3 Technological Advancements In Vital Signs Monitors



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Cybersecurity & Related Limitations With Vital Signs Monitors

10.2 False Alarms & Alarm Fatigue Associated With Vital Signs Monitors

10.3 Intense Competition Coupled With Pricing Pressure



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Standalone Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

12.4 Integrated Vital Sign Monitoring Devices



13 Patient Group

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Geriatric Patient Group

13.4 Adult Patient Group

13.5 Pediatric Patient Group



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Hospitals

14.4 Ambulatory Care Settings

14.5 Home Care Settings

14.6 Others



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview



Competitive Landscape

Prominent Vendors

A&D Company

Contec Medical Systems

GE Healthcare

Hillrom

Koninklijke Philips

Masimo

NIHON KOHDEN

Nonin Medical

OMRON HEALTHCARE

OSI Systems

Smiths Medical

Other Prominent Vendors

Acare Technology

American Diagnostic Corporation

AVI Healthcare

aXcent Medical

Beijing Choice Electronic Technology

Better Life Medical Technology

Cardinal Health

Charmcare

Clarity Medical

COMDEK

Cosinuss

Dragerwerk

EDAN Instruments

General Meditech

GETEMED Medical and Information Technology

Hicks Thermometers India

Infinium Medical

Maxtec

Mediaid

medical Econet

Meditech

Mennen Medical Group

Microlife

Nureca

Opto Circuits

Progetti

Recorders & Medicare Systems (RMS)

Remote Diagnostic Technologies (RDT)

Rossmax International

Samtronic

Shenzhen Creative Industry

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Shenzhen Unicare Electronic

Sino-Hero (Shenzhen) Bio-Medical Electronics

Solaris Medical Technology

SunTech Medical

TaiDoc

Viatom Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4skjzk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900