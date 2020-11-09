New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Natural Skin Care Products Market By Type, By End User, By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983166/?utm_source=GNW

In the world of the cosmetic industry, the term natural means the products are composed of ingredient that has been verified by one of the several certifying institutions that are operating worldwide including the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). These products bear a logo of the certifying institution signifying that the ingredients in the product have grown and processed under a very strict code of cleanliness and have no chemical compounds and genetically modified organisms present in it.



Skincare is a crucial part of personal care. It includes all, from modification to prevention, during the process of make-up. Great skin will always be in style, and the developments and innovations in the beauty industry are assuring to deliver better-quality products that have a health-friendly touch. Skin Care Products with benefits have been predominant in the market for moderately a while now.



Increasing awareness about the benefits of natural products compared to synthetic counterparts is likely to have a positive impact on increasing demand over the foreseeable period. The R&D expenditure has been increased by key companies to develop better-quality animal and plant extracts into several natural products that are anticipated to propel market growth.



Growing E-commerce is one of the key factors that is promoting market growth as there is the availability of a wide variety of products. Nowadays, the online sector is the main source that is used by consumers to access products else unavailable in malls and small retail stores, mainly in developing countries. This trend is likely to drive product demand over the foreseeable period.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Mass and Premium. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Women, Men and Children. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Body Care and Facial Care. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into E-commerce, Hypermarkets & Retail Chain, Specialty stores, Direct Selling and Other Distribution Channels. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., The Procter and Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Natura & Co., L’Oreal Group, The Clorox Company, Mamaearth (Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.), The Honest Company, Inc., FOM Cosmetics UK Ltd., and Bloomtown.



Strategies deployed in Natural Skin Care Products Market



Jun-2020: L’Oreal signed an agreement to acquire Thayers Natural Remedies, a US-based natural skincare brand from Henry Thayer Company. The brand would be integrated into L’Oreal’s Consumer Products Division. This acquisition would develop L’Oreal’s skincare business all around the world and complements perfectly its North American skincare brand portfolio.



Feb-2020: Avon launched the first CBD skincare product, Green Goddess. This is a clean facial oil infused with CBD. It contains 99 percent natural ingredients including CBD, hemp, sunflower and jojoba seed oils, turmeric and squalene oil. This oil was designed to help tackle and soothe stressed out skin.



Jan-2020: Natura & Co acquired Avon Products, Inc., a beauty company. The acquisition helped Natura in becoming the world’s fourth-largest pure-play beauty company. The integration of Avon, Natura, The Body Shop, and Aesop significantly expanded the reach of a multi-channel, multi-brand group that became an unparalleled leader in the Direct-to-Consumer space.



Nov-2019: The Estee Lauder Companies acquired Have & Be Co. Ltd., the skincare company behind the cult beauty brand Dr. Jart+. Dr. Jart+ is focused on creating high-quality skin care products that fuse dermatological science, incredible innovation capabilities and artistic expression. The acquisition broadened company’s portfolio of skincare products.



Oct-2019: Natura expanded its Asian market presence with the opening of its business in Malaysia. The company opened a pop-up store in Sunway Pyramid, Petaling Jaya. The store provides sustainable, high quality products that consumers’ demands.



Sep-2019: The Honest Company extended its partnership with Walgreens, the Retail Pharmacy. Following the expansion, Honest Company launched Honest Beauty in 750 Walgreens stores across the U.S. and online at Walgreens.com, making clean beauty accessible to even more customers.



Jul-2019: Unilever completed the acquisition of Tatcha, the Japanese inspired skincare brand. Tatcha is one of the best performing beauty brands in North America. The acquisition helped the company in expanding its product portfolio of natural skincare products.



Jan-2019: P&G Ventures launched Opté Precision Skincare System (Opté). Opté integrated the best of optics, proprietary algorithms, printing technology, and skincare in one device. This system scans, detects, and corrects hyperpigmentation with precision application to reveal the natural beauty of skin.



Oct-2018: L’Oreal announced took over Logocos Naturkosmetik AG, the German beauty company, which pioneered natural cosmetics with the brand Logona and other brands such as Sante. With this acquisition, L’Oreal obtained two authentic and certified natural brands as well as a unique expertise from Logocos. The acquisition reinforced L’Oreal’s Division as one of today’s major beauty ascending trends.



Feb-2018: Procter & Gamble took over Snowberry, the New Zealand skincare brand. The acquisition added Snowberry’s range of natural skincare products that broadened P&G’s existing skincare offering.



Dec-2017: Unilever introduced a new eco-friendly brand, Love Beauty and Planet. Love Beauty and Planet includes a total of 18 hair care products and 8 body products. The hair care products include shampoo, hair oil, conditioner, and dry shampoo. Body products include body wash, scrub, and refreshers. The Love Beauty and Planet products are divided into six collections, which all have their own ingredients and scents.



Apr-2016: The Honest Company expanded its presence in Canada. The company made its products available to customers through retailers. The growing list now includes more than 700 Canadian stores that carry the brand.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Mass



• Premium



By End User



• Women



• Men



• Children



By Product



• Body Care



• Facial Care



By Distribution Channel



• E-commerce



• Hypermarkets & Retail Chain



• Specialty stores



• Direct Selling



• Other Distribution Channels



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.



• The Procter and Gamble Company



• Unilever PLC



• Natura & Co.



• L’Oreal Group



• The Clorox Company



• Mamaearth (Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.)



• The Honest Company, Inc.



• FOM Cosmetics UK Ltd.



• Bloomtown



