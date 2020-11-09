Pune, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dermatitis drugs market size will expand considerably in the coming years driven by the advancements across numerous drug classes. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Dermatitis Drugs: Global Market Analysis, Insights And Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 6,097.4 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the market will rise impressively at a CAGR of 10.2% and reach US$ 13,630.8 Mn by the end of 2026.





Topical Treatment for Atopic Dermatitis gets FDA Nod, Subsequently Aiding the Market’s Expansion

The global dermatitis drugs market will derive significant growth from increasing usage approvals. In 2017, the Food and Drug Administration passed approval for a new topical treatment for atopic dermatitis. The topical treatment ‘Eucrisa’ was aimed at the treatment of children and adults with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. The use of Eucrisa to minimize the effects of dermatitis has fueled the demand for the products, across the world.

The ability of Eucrisa to act on a body enzyme ‘PDE4’ has created several benefits of the product and this, in turn, will lead to an increase in adoption. After successful clinical trials, Eucrisa was seen to reduce skin rashes, itching, and lichenification.

The applications of Eucrisa in the healthcare industry have had a positive impact on the global dermatitis drugs market and will favor the growth of the market in the coming years. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that growing usage approvals will bode well for the market in the near future.





Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions Will Enable Growth

The global atopic dermatitis market will witness growth opportunities due to contributions from leading companies and their exceptional business strategies. Recent trends in dermatitis treatment include company mergers and acquisitions, aimed at the betterment of prevailing drugs and creating new drugs.

The growing mergers and acquisitions have boded well for the market and Fortune Business Insights has predicted that these activities will induce significant growth in the global dermatitis market in the coming years. In 2016, Pfizer announced that it plans to acquire Anacor Pharmaceuticals for an estimated US$ 5.2 Bn.

The company has splashed a huge amount for the take-over of Anacor and this is a strong indication of future growth. The report includes mergers and acquisition similar to the Pfizer-Anacor deal and gauges the impact of such M&As on the global dermatitis drugs market.





Key companies covered in the Dermatitis Drugs Market report

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Mylan

Bayer AG

Allergan

LEO Pharma

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





Segmentation of the Global Dermatitis Drugs Market:

Drug Class



• Calcineurin Inhibitors

• PDE4 Inhibitors

• Corticosteroids

• Biologics

• Others

By Disease Indication

• Atopic Dermatitis

• Contact Dermatitis

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Rest of World





