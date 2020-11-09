New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Natural Hair Care Market By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983165/?utm_source=GNW

A large number of natural hair care items have antioxidants that contain Vitamin E, which provides nourishment to the scalp and advances the growth of the hair. Harmful impacts of utilizing chemical-based shampoos and conditioners, for example, bad hair quality and rough scalp, have prodded customers to go for natural items.



Customers have become knowledgeable about the various ingredients present in the product and they abstain from picking items with sulfates, parabens, mineral oil, and alcohol, hence fueling the demand for natural hair care items. Rising concerns about the hair issues, for example, hair fall, dandruff, dull hair, and split ends, and acknowledgment of natural hair care items on account of their naturally hydrating, ensuring, and other beneficial properties, have been become some of the significant factors fueling the market.



The Natural Hair Care Market size is anticipated to observe a surge due to the rising utilization of natural constituents-based items as they are healthy for hair. Expanding demand for sulfate-free items is anticipated to push industry development. The upsurge in the personal care and beauty industry is also one of the significant components to fuel the demand for the product. Rapid growth in the e-commerce segment is another explanation which will boost the development of the industry over the forecast period.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Women and Men. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Procter and Gamble Company, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., NatureLab Co., Ltd., Organic Harvest, Amazon Beauty, Inc., Ales Groupe (Phyto Botanical Power), John Masters Organics, Inc. (Permira), Mamaearth (Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.), St. Botanica (Emmbros Overseas Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.), and Briogeo Hair Care.



Jul-2020: Mamaearth released End-To-End Ayurvedic Scalp Solution, Ayurvedic BhringAmla range of hair care products. The range has oil made with 4000-year-old Kshirpak Process. The product range includes hair oil, shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask made from an Ayurvedic blend of Bhringraj, Amla, and many other herbs.



Jul-2019: Procter & Gamble’s My Black is Beautiful cultural platform launched a collection of hair care products. These products are available exclusively on Sally Beauty stores across the US and online. The line comprises a Hydrating Sulfate-Free Shampoo, 2 Tangle Slayer Conditioning Creams (for Type 3 and Type 4 Hair), Fortifying Conditioner, and the Intense Recovery Treatment. These products help nourish, moisturize and renew curly hair of all textures.



Jul-2019: Amazon Beauty announced its newest retail expansion into 16 Bluemercury boutique retail locations nationwide. The Selected stores provides a wide array of 18 luxury Rahua products from their hero Classic collection Shampoo and Conditioner to their Legendary Amazon Oil and cult favorite Voluminous Dry Shampoo.



Jun-2019: Organic Harvest unveiled a special product for skin, hair and body care, Tea Tree Essential Oil. The organic Tea Tree Oil helps fight all skin and scalp infections. Tea tree oil can be used for several purposes, including keeping skin, hair and mind healthy.



Jan-2019: Briogeo launched two wellness products, a castor oil and tea tree oil, as the part of its “B. Well” product line. These products are multifunctional and can be used for the hair, scalp and skin alike.



Mar-2019: Procter & Gamble introduced the first new retail hair care brand, WATERL. This brand was launched in Cape Town, exclusively at select Clicks stores, one of South Africa’s leading retailers. The WATERL’s range is designed for catering the different hair care needs of all women without the need to use a drop of water. The range includes a residue-free Dry Shampoo spray, an ultra-lightweight Foam Dry Shampoo, Dry Conditioners and alcohol-free Hair Refreshers.



Sep-2018: NatureLab Tokyo partnered with the first brick-and-mortar retail, Urban Outfitters. The NatureLab Tokyo’s products are formulated using botanical stem cell technology and Japanese ingredients. The cruelty-free brand is free of harsh sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, mineral oil, and other harsh chemicals.



Jun-2018: Procter & Gamble collaborated with scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens for broadening its access to natural ingredients used in products such as shampoo. The partnership merged Kew’s botanical mastery with P&G’s consumer understanding and formulation knowledge, making it possible for identifying performance botanicals across the company’s entire beauty portfolio to help drive future innovation in the natural space.



Apr-2018: Together with Earth Day and Earth Month, Phyto announced limited-edition packaging as well as a partnership with 1% For the Planet, an international organization whose members contribute at least 1% of their annual sales to environmental causes. Under this partnership, Phyto has been donating 1% of its sales of some products through a combination of monetary, in-kind, and paid promotion.



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By End User



• Women



• Men



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• The Procter and Gamble Company



• Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.



• NatureLab Co., Ltd.



• Organic Harvest



• Amazon Beauty, Inc.



• Ales Groupe (Phyto Botanical Power)



• John Masters Organics, Inc. (Permira)



• Mamaearth (Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.)



• St. Botanica (Emmbros Overseas Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.)



• Briogeo Hair Care



