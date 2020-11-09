Dublin, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive DMS (Driver Monitoring System) Research Report, 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



10,170 units of active DMS were installed in new passenger cars in China in 2019, surging by 174% on an annualized basis. In 2020Q1, the installations skyrocketed 360% year-on-year to 5,137 units amid the wide use of active DMS in the models priced between RMB150,000 and RMB200,000 and the adoption by WEY, Xpeng, Geely, to name a few.



Most Tier1 suppliers have launched total DMS solutions, including Valeo, Bosch, Continental, Denso, Hyundai Mobis, Visteon, Veoneer, etc. Among Chinese companies, the DMS of Hikvision, SenseTime, Baidu, and Dahua Technology have been found on various brand models.



Rise of DMS algorithm developers



DMS is used mainly to monitor drivers' fatigue and distraction. Yet a larger number of sensors, vision + infrared cameras, and even radars mean availability of more functions, e.g., face recognition, age and gender recognition, emotion recognition, seat belt detection, posture, position and forgetting detection, cabin abnormality detection, and infant detection. Face, gender and expression recognition helps with identity authentication and offers richer interaction between human and vehicle. DMS that is now used just for early warning will enable personalized body control and more functions once it is coupled with ADAS/AD systems.



In Valeo's case, its AI-driven DMS uses convolutional neural network (CNN) algorithms for emotion recognition and allows unique settings by recognizing the driver's face.



The versatility, however, cannot be met only by Tier1 suppliers in the short run. That's why DMS is often co-developed by Tier1 suppliers and algorithm companies.



With years of efforts on development of computer vision technology, ArcSoft Corporation Limited has developed DMS, ADAS and BSD, among others, to meet automobile industry's needs for vision-related capabilities. The developer's intelligent driving algorithm business expanded rapidly in 2019, contributing revenue of RMB16.0566 million, a substantial increase as compared to 2018 (RMB2.2021 million), and rang in RMB17.0076 million in the first quarter of 2020, more than the full-year revenue of 2019.



ArcSoft's peers such as EyeSight, Smart Eye, FotoNation and Seeing Machine all have been working on development of software algorithms for years. Even so, use of DMS technology still faces plenty of tough challenges:

The highest technical barrier before application of vision-based DMS technology is its performance in high or low light which may lead to all white or all black images, respectively. In this case, even the most advanced algorithms won't work.

How to quantitatively define fatigue and drowsiness also creates a bottleneck to use of DMS. The most effective way to measure fatigue and define the relation between fatigue and temperature, dermal resistance, eye movement, respiratory rate, heart rate and brain activity, is measurement of pulse and heart rate variability (HRV), but the technology is still not mature enough.

Widely varying signal-to-noise ratio and contrast, obscured and dithered images, and light difference in different weathers and time periods will issue in images of differing brightness.

Face detection challenges: in-plane rotation of face; out-of-plane rotation of face; existence of cosmetics, beard and glasses; expression (happy, cry, etc.); obscured face; real-time processing requirements.

DMS latency caused by insufficient computing power, communication, etc..

Interference to users caused by too many false alarms.

Few sample databases for training algorithms.

Companies are trying to add more sensors and more powerful chips to solve the problems that vision cameras fail to address in multiple scenarios.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Automotive DMS Technology

1.1 Infrared Technology

1.1.1 Introduction to Infrared

1.1.2 Infrared Use in Automobile

1.2 DMS Technology

1.2.1 Introduction to DMS

1.2.2 Passive DMS

1.2.3 Active DMS

1.2.4 Operating Principle and Installation Position of Active DMS

1.2.5 Active DMS Based on Cameras and NIR

1.2.6 Hardware Architecture and Technical Requirements of DMS

1.2.7 Software & Algorithm Architecture and Technical Requirements of ArchDMS

1.3 Advances in Related Chip Technology



2 Automotive DMS Industry Chain and Market Analysis

2.1 Active DMS Industry Chain

2.2 Players in the Industrial Chain

2.3 Comparison of Some Active DMS Suppliers' Products

2.4 DMS Market Sales

2.5 Market Features



3 Development Trends of Automotive DMS

3.1 DMS Technology Trends

3.2 DMS Market Trends

3.3 Tendencies of DMS Software and Algorithms



4 DMS Application of OEMs

4.1 DMS Technology Solutions of Major OEMs

4.2 Cadillac CT6

4.3 SUBARU FORESTER

4.4 BMW X5

4.5 DS7

4.6 Leapmotor S01

4.7 EXEED TXL

4.8 Geely Xingyue

4.9 XPeng G3

4.10 WEY VV7

4.11 GAC NE Aion LX

4.12 NIO ES8



5 Tier1 Suppliers of Automotive DMS

5.1 Valeo

5.2 DENSO

5.3 Hyundai Mobis

5.4 Visteon

5.5 Bosch

5.6 Veoneer

5.7 OSRAM

5.8 Mitsubishi Electric

5.9 Aptiv

5.10 Continental

5.11 Harman

5.12 Autocruis

5.13 Roadefend

5.14 SinoChipAi

5.15 MINIEYE

5.16 Zhejiang Dahua Technology

5.17 Hikvision

5.18 Baidu



6 Automotive DMS Suppliers

6.1 Seeing Machines

6.2 Affectiva

6.3 EyeSight

6.4 Smart Eye

6.5 FotoNation

6.6 Untouch Technologies

6.7 SenseTime

6.8 ArcSoft

6.9 Eyeris



