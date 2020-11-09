Total Sales of $533.8 million for Third Quarter; Brand comparable sales growth of 8.3%, highest in 9 years
Net Income of $239.7 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $49.2 million up 187% from Third Quarter 2019
Better Than Expected Halloween and October Performance
ELMSFORD, N.Y., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (the “Company” or “PRTY”; NYSE:PRTY) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, as well as total revenue for fiscal October 2020.
Brad Weston, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased with our better than expected third quarter performance, highlighted by the continued strength in our core business. Against a pandemic-impacted environment, we delivered $534 million in sales, including an 8.3% brand comparable sales increase, a stabilization in our Wholesale revenues and an almost threefold increase in Adjusted EBITDA over the prior year period.”
“The strides we are making to increase relevancy and elevate our customer experience across channels continue to strengthen our position of authority when it comes to celebrations. In addition, these results reflect the consumers’ desire and willingness to celebrate and are a testament to the agility and discipline with which we are operating the business.” Mr. Weston added.
Third Quarter Summary:
Fiscal October 2020 Update:
For fiscal October 2020 (for the Company’s retail segment, fiscal October 2020 consisted of the five-week period ended October 31, 2020), the Company reported total revenue of $364.3 million, or 15.9% below the same period of last year. Total Retail revenue decreased approximately 16.0%. Brand comparable sales, which include Company-owned Party City stores in the U.S and North American e-commerce operations, decreased 2.9% with Halloween declines partially offset by continued strength in core categories. North American digitally enabled sales, including BOPIS, curbside pickup, and delivery increased 30.2%. The remaining decrease was due to a strategic reduction in store count versus the prior year period. During the month of October 2020, the Company operated 740 total Party City locations vs 778 in the prior year period, and 25 temporary Halloween City stores, compared to 256 in 2019.
Mr. Weston continued, “Our Halloween results were ahead of our expectations, driven by strong results within décor and better than expected sales of costumes, despite the challenges of a pandemic-impacted backdrop. We are very proud of our entire Party City team who delivered an exceptional Halloween experience for our customers, despite the backdrop. We are particularly encouraged by the performance of our core categories into October, which demonstrate the strength and resiliency of our business and the traction we are seeing from our strategic initiatives, both of which bode well for our future performance.”
“We continue to relentlessly focus on our customers as we work to fulfill our mission of creating joy and making it easy to create unforgettable memories. We look forward to building on our progress as we close out the year in a substantially stronger competitive and financial position,” concluded Mr. Weston.
Balance Sheet Highlights:
As of the end of the third quarter on September 30, 2020, the Company had $170.6 million in cash and approximately $178.5 million of availability under the ABL Facility, for total liquidity of $349.1 million.
In addition, the principal balance of debt net of cash on September 30, 2020 is $1,323 million. The principal balance of debt is used for the purpose of all leverage ratio calculations under our debt agreements. The following table shows the bridge from the balance sheet debt to the principal balance of debt:
|Party City
Credit Group
|Anagram
Holdings, LLC
|PCHI Consolidated
|September 30,
2020
|September 30,
2020
|September 30,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|Balance sheet debt, net of deferred financing costs
|$
|1,349,512
|$
|303,062
|$
|1,652,574
|$
|1,704,317
|$
|2,038,613
|Less: Future interest payments
|50,172
|108,376
|158,548
|-
|-
|Principal balance of debt outstanding, net of deferred financing costs
|1,299,340
|194,686
|1,494,026
|1,704,317
|2,038,613
|Less: Cash
|150,352
|20,210
|170,562
|34,917
|34,572
|Principal balance of debt net of cash
|$
|1,148,988
|$
|174,476
|$
|1,323,464
|$
|1,669,400
|$
|2,004,041
Outlook:
The Company is providing the following fiscal Q4 2020 outlook. This outlook is subject to potential consumer and marketplace volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
Non-GAAP Information
This press release includes non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income/Loss and Adjusted Earnings per Share. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by eliminating items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA: (i) as a factor in determining incentive compensation, (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and (iii) because our credit facilities use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain covenants. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in tables accompanying this release. We also evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our prior-period local currency financial results using the current period exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current period reported results. We also provide free cash flow, defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, and net debt leverage, which is calculated by adding Loans and Notes Payable, Current Portion of Long Term Obligations and Long Term Obligations, Excluding Current Portion, subtracting Cash and Cash Equivalents and dividing by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve month period. Adjusted Earnings per Share is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the Weighted Average Number of Common Shares-Diluted. We believe providing these non-GAAP measures provides valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations and leverage, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses or be involved in transactions that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. The Company has provided this information as a means to evaluate the results of its core operations. Other companies in the Company's industry may calculate these items differently than it does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and the commentary in the conference call to be held today each contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, including Party City’s expectations regarding its ability to maximize the potential of its plans to open and close stores, plans to invest capital expenditures, and anticipated interest expense and depreciation and amortization expense for fiscal year 2020. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information, and these statements are qualified by important risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those forecasted or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: potential risks and uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of COVID-19; the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or to treat its impact; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and foreign sourcing; the impacts of COVID-19 on our financial condition and business operation; our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; fluctuations in commodity prices; our ability to appropriately respond to changing merchandise trends and consumer preferences; successful implementation of our store growth strategy; decreases in our Halloween sales; the impact of helium shortages on our financial performance; disruption to the transportation system or increases in transportation costs; product recalls or product liability; economic slowdown affecting consumer spending and general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; loss or actions of third party vendors and loss of the right to use licensed material; disruptions at our manufacturing facilities; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth in “Risk Factors” in Party City’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, outlook, guidance, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. Except as may be required by any applicable laws, Party City assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof or the earlier date specified herein, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
About Party City
Party City Holdco Inc. is the leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. The Company is a popular one-stop shopping destination for party supplies, balloons, and costumes. In addition to being a great retail brand, the Company is a global, world-class organization that combines state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, and sophisticated wholesale operations complemented by a multi-channel retailing strategy and e-commerce retail operations. The Company is the leading player in its category, vertically integrated and unique in its breadth and depth. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world. The Company’s retail operations include approximately 830 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com.
PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data, unaudited)
|September 30,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|(Note 2)
(Unaudited)
|(Note 2)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|170,562
|$
|34,917
|Accounts receivable, net
|149,825
|149,109
|Inventories, net
|630,357
|658,419
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|112,038
|51,685
|Total current assets
|1,062,782
|894,130
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|206,447
|243,572
|Operating lease asset
|741,524
|802,634
|Goodwill
|669,564
|1,072,330
|Trade names
|383,666
|530,320
|Other intangible assets, net
|34,505
|45,060
|Other assets, net
|9,521
|7,273
|Total assets
|$
|3,108,009
|$
|3,595,319
|LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE SECURITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Loans and notes payable
|$
|303,894
|$
|128,806
|Accounts payable
|179,938
|152,300
|Accrued expenses
|202,636
|150,921
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|194,476
|155,471
|Income taxes payable
|—
|35,905
|Current portion of long-term obligations
|14,342
|71,524
|Total current liabilities
|895,286
|694,927
|Long-term obligations, excluding current portion
|1,334,338
|1,503,987
|Long-term portion of operating lease liability
|677,183
|720,735
|Deferred income tax liabilities, net
|49,508
|126,081
|Other long-term liabilities
|15,559
|16,517
|Total liabilities
|2,971,874
|3,062,247
|Redeemable securities
|—
|3,351
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock (110,573,555 and 94,461,576 shares outstanding and 121,848,074 and 121,662,540 shares issued at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
|1,371
|1,211
|Additional paid-in capital
|970,145
|928,573
|Accumulated deficit
|(469,040
|)
|(37,219
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(38,907
|)
|(35,734
|)
|Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity before common stock held in treasury
|463,569
|856,831
|Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost (11,274,519 and 27,200,964 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
|(327,170
|)
|(327,086
|)
|Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity
|136,399
|529,745
|Noncontrolling interests
|(264
|)
|(24
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|136,135
|529,721
|Total liabilities, redeemable securities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|3,108,009
|$
|3,595,319
PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues:
|Net sales
|$
|532,053
|$
|538,345
|$
|1,198,160
|$
|1,611,149
|Royalties and franchise fees
|1,722
|1,886
|4,349
|6,089
|Total revenues
|533,775
|540,231
|1,202,509
|1,617,238
|Cost of sales
|355,923
|373,413
|890,587
|1,065,511
|Wholesale selling expenses
|11,950
|16,084
|37,115
|50,929
|Retail operating expenses
|97,100
|111,595
|250,502
|302,756
|Franchise expenses
|2,795
|3,274
|9,225
|9,813
|General and administrative expenses
|42,191
|43,062
|162,118
|126,497
|Art and development costs
|4,257
|5,927
|13,095
|17,568
|Development stage expenses
|—
|2,728
|2,932
|7,966
|Gain on sale/leaseback transaction
|—
|—
|—
|(58,381
|)
|Store impairment and restructuring charges
|1,926
|2,574
|20,818
|25,817
|Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment
|44,732
|259,100
|581,380
|259,100
|Total expenses
|560,874
|817,757
|1,967,772
|1,807,576
|Loss from operations
|(27,099
|)
|(277,526
|)
|(765,263
|)
|(190,338
|)
|Interest expense, net
|13,422
|29,424
|63,954
|88,857
|Other (income) expense, net
|(2,873
|)
|2,047
|4,287
|6,643
|(Gain) on debt refinancing
|(273,149
|)
|—
|(273,149
|)
|—
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|235,501
|(308,997
|)
|(560,355
|)
|(285,838
|)
|Income tax (benefit)
|(4,164
|)
|(27,252
|)
|(128,293
|)
|(21,809
|)
|Net income (loss)
|239,665
|(281,745
|)
|(432,062
|)
|(264,029
|)
|Less: Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(42
|)
|(212
|)
|(241
|)
|(352
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.
|$
|239,707
|$
|(281,533
|)
|$
|(431,821
|)
|$
|(263,677
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.–Basic
|$
|2.25
|$
|(3.02
|)
|$
|(4.41
|)
|$
|(2.83
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.–Diluted
|$
|2.24
|$
|(3.02
|)
|$
|(4.41
|)
|$
|(2.83
|)
|Weighted-average number of common shares-Basic
|106,709,307
|93,346,448
|97,872,174
|93,271,392
|Weighted-average number of common shares-Diluted
|106,875,631
|93,346,448
|97,872,174
|93,271,392
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|244,607
|$
|(288,573
|)
|$
|(435,235
|)
|$
|(266,883
|)
|Less: Comprehensive (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(42
|)
|(213
|)
|(241
|)
|(364
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.
|$
|244,649
|$
|(288,360
|)
|$
|(434,994
|)
|$
|(266,519
|)
PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net (loss) income
|$
|239,665
|$
|(281,745
|)
|$
|(432,062
|)
|$
|(264,029
|)
|Interest expense, net
|13,422
|29,424
|63,954
|88,857
|Income tax (benefit)
|(4,164
|)
|(27,252
|)
|(128,293
|)
|(21,809
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,278
|19,155
|57,796
|62,380
|EBITDA
|266,201
|(260,418
|)
|(438,605
|)
|(134,601
|)
|Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments
|—
|—
|—
|2,757
|Store impairment and restructuring charges (a)
|6,763
|8,694
|36,285
|54,960
|Other restructuring, retention and severance (b)
|2,957
|(73
|)
|11,701
|5,248
|Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c)
|44,732
|259,100
|581,380
|259,100
|Deferred rent (d)
|254
|446
|(2,618
|)
|(1,042
|)
|Closed store expense (e)
|1,247
|2,326
|2,882
|3,424
|Foreign currency losses/(gains), net
|(3,312
|)
|646
|955
|486
|Stock option expense – time – based (f)
|111
|409
|671
|1,150
|Stock option expense – performance – based (n)
|—
|—
|7,847
|—
|Restricted stock unit and restricted cash awards expense – performance-based
|510
|—
|510
|—
|Non-employee equity-based compensation (g)
|—
|128
|1,033
|386
|Undistributed income (loss) in equity method investments
|(59
|)
|7
|356
|(195
|)
|Corporate development expenses (h)
|581
|4,588
|6,193
|11,782
|Restricted stock units – time-based (i)
|429
|610
|1,568
|1,543
|Restricted stock unit expense – performance-based (m)
|—
|560
|—
|1,036
|Non-recurring legal settlements/costs
|661
|194
|7,170
|1,795
|(Gain) on debt refinancing (p)
|(273,149
|)
|—
|(273,149
|)
|—
|Gain on sale/leaseback transaction (o)
|—
|—
|—
|(58,381
|)
|COVID - 19 (l)
|679
|—
|71,059
|—
|Other
|546
|(75
|)
|3,034
|217
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|49,151
|$
|17,142
|$
|18,272
|$
|149,665
PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued
(In thousands, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 EBITDA Adjustments
|September 30, 2020
GAAP
Basis (as
reported)
|Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c)
|Store
impairment
and
restructuring
charges (a)
|Gain on debt refinancing (p)
|Corporate
development
expenses (h)
|Legal
|Stock
Option
Expense/Non-
Employee
Equity
Compensation/
Restricted
stock units –
time-
based
(f)(g)(i)(n)
|Deferred
Rent
(d)
|Other
restructuring,
retention
and
severance
(b)
|Closed
store
expense
(e)
|COVID-
19
(l)
|Foreign
currency
losses
|Other
|September 30,
2020
Non-GAAP
basis
|Revenues:
|Net sales
|$
|532,053
|$
|532,053
|Royalties and franchise fees
|1,722
|1,722
|Total revenues
|533,775
|533,775
|Cost of sales
|355,923
|(4,837
|)
|(80
|)
|(1,266
|)
|(469
|)
|349,271
|Wholesale selling expenses
|11,950
|11,950
|Retail operating expenses
|97,100
|(224
|)
|(1,225
|)
|(1,745
|)
|93,906
|Franchise expenses
|2,795
|2,795
|General and administrative expenses
|42,191
|(370
|)
|(661
|)
|(1,050
|)
|50
|(2,957
|)
|(22
|)
|2,332
|39,513
|Art and development costs
|4,257
|4,257
|Store impairment and restructuring charges
|1,926
|(1,926
|)
|—
|Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment
|44,732
|(44,732
|)
|—
|Total expenses
|560,874
|(44,732
|)
|(6,763
|)
|—
|(370
|)
|(661
|)
|(1,050
|)
|(254
|)
|(2,957
|)
|(1,247
|)
|(679
|)
|—
|(469
|)
|501,692
|(Loss) from operations
|(27,099
|)
|32,083
|Interest expense, net
|13,422
|13,422
|Other (income) expense, net
|(2,873
|)
|(211
|)
|3,312
|(18
|)
|210
|(Gain) on debt refinancing
|(273,149
|)
|273,149
|—
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|235,501
|18,451
|Interest expense, net
|13,422
|13,422
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,278
|17,278
|EBITDA
|266,201
|49,151
|Adjustments to EBITDA
|(217,050
|)
|(44,732
|)
|(6,763
|)
|273,149
|(581
|)
|(661
|)
|(1,050
|)
|(254
|)
|(2,957
|)
|(1,247
|)
|(679
|)
|3,312
|(487
|)
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|49,151
|$
|(44,732
|)
|$
|(6,763
|)
|$
|273,149
|$
|(581
|)
|$
|(661
|)
|$
|(1,050
|)
|$
|(254
|)
|$
|(2,957
|)
|$
|(1,247
|)
|$
|(679
|)
|$
|3,312
|$
|(487
|)
|$
|49,151
PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued
(In thousands, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 EBITDA Adjustments
|September 30,
2019
GAAP
Basis
(as
reported)
|Goodwill, intangibles and
long-
lived assets impairment (c)
|Store
impairment
and
restructuring
charges
(a)
|Gain
on sale/
leaseback
transaction
(o)
|Corporate
development
expenses
(h)
|Legal
|Stock
Option
Expense/Non-
Employee
Equity
Compensation/
Restricted
stock
units –
time-
based
(f)(g)(i)(m)
|Deferred
Rent
(d)
|Other
restructuring,
retention
and
severance
(b)
|Closed
store
expense
(e)
|Foreign
currency
gains
|Other
|September 30,
2019
Non-GAAP
basis
|Revenues:
|Net sales
|$
|538,345
|$
|538,345
|Royalties and franchise fees
|1,886
|1,886
|Total revenues
|540,231
|540,231
|Cost of sales
|373,413
|(6,120
|)
|(656
|)
|366,637
|Wholesale selling expenses
|16,084
|16,084
|Retail operating expenses
|111,595
|(2,240
|)
|109,355
|Franchise expenses
|3,274
|3,274
|General and administrative expenses
|43,062
|(194
|)
|(1,707
|)
|210
|73
|(86
|)
|41,358
|Art and development costs
|5,927
|5,927
|Development stage expenses
|2,728
|(2,728
|)
|—
|Store impairment and restructuring charges
|2,574
|(2,574
|)
|—
|Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment
|259,100
|(259,100
|)
|—
|Total expenses
|817,757
|(259,100
|)
|(8,694
|)
|—
|(2,728
|)
|(194
|)
|(1,707
|)
|(446
|)
|73
|(2,326
|)
|—
|—
|542,635
|Income from operations
|(277,526
|)
|(2,404
|)
|Interest expense, net
|29,424
|29,424
|Other expense, net
|2,047
|(1,860
|)
|(646
|)
|68
|(391
|)
|Income before income taxes
|(308,997
|)
|(31,437
|)
|Interest expense, net
|29,424
|29,424
|Depreciation and amortization
|19,155
|19,155
|EBITDA
|(260,418
|)
|17,142
|Adjustments to EBITDA
|277,560
|(259,100
|)
|(8,694
|)
|—
|(4,588
|)
|(194
|)
|(1,707
|)
|(446
|)
|73
|(2,326
|)
|(646
|)
|68
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|17,142
|$
|(259,100
|)
|$
|(8,694
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(4,588
|)
|$
|(194
|)
|$
|(1,707
|)
|$
|(446
|)
|$
|73
|$
|(2,326
|)
|$
|(646
|)
|$
|68
|$
|17,142
PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued
(In thousands, unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 EBITDA Adjustments
|September 30,
2020
GAAP
Basis
(as
reported)
|Goodwill, intangibles and
long-
lived assets impairment (c)
|Store
impairment
and
restructuring
charges
(a)
|Gain on debt refinancing (p)
|Corporate
development
expenses
(h)
|Legal
|Stock
Option
Expense/Non-
Employee
Equity
Compensation/
Restricted
stock
units
(f)(g)(i)(n)
|Deferred
Rent
(d)
|Other
restructuring,
retention
and
severance
(b)
|Closed
store
expense (e)
|COVID-
19
(l)
|Foreign
currency
losses
|Other
|September 30,
2020
Non-
GAAP
basis
|Revenues:
|Net sales
|$
|1,198,160
|$
|1,198,160
|Royalties and franchise fees
|4,349
|4,349
|Total revenues
|1,202,509
|1,202,509
|Cost of sales
|890,587
|(15,467
|)
|(214
|)
|(4,437
|)
|(42,446
|)
|(898
|)
|827,125
|Wholesale selling expenses
|37,115
|(1,840
|)
|(623
|)
|34,652
|Retail operating expenses
|250,502
|2,685
|(2,733
|)
|(16,312
|)
|234,142
|Franchise expenses
|9,225
|(672
|)
|8,553
|General and administrative expenses
|162,118
|(570
|)
|(7,170
|)
|(10,596
|)
|147
|(7,264
|)
|(149
|)
|(11,006
|)
|125,510
|Art and development costs
|13,095
|13,095
|Development stage expenses
|2,932
|(2,932
|)
|—
|(Gain) on sale/leaseback transaction
|—
|—
|Store impairment and restructuring charges
|20,818
|(20,818
|)
|—
|Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment
|581,380
|(581,380
|)
|—
|Total expense
|1,967,772
|(581,380
|)
|(36,285
|)
|—
|(5,342
|)
|(7,170
|)
|(10,596
|)
|2,618
|(11,701
|)
|(2,882
|)
|(71,059
|)
|—
|(898
|)
|1,243,077
|(Loss) from operations
|(765,263
|)
|(40,568
|)
|Interest expense, net
|63,954
|63,954
|Other expense, net
|4,287
|(851
|)
|(1,033
|)
|(955
|)
|(2,492
|)
|(1,044
|)
|(Gain) on debt refinancing
|(273,149
|)
|273,149
|—
|(Loss) before income taxes
|(560,355
|)
|(103,478
|)
|Interest expense, net
|63,954
|63,954
|Depreciation and amortization
|57,796
|57,796
|EBITDA
|(438,605
|)
|18,272
|Adjustments to EBITDA
|456,877
|(581,380
|)
|(36,285
|)
|273,149
|(6,193
|)
|(7,170
|)
|(11,629
|)
|2,618
|(11,701
|)
|(2,882
|)
|(71,059
|)
|(955
|)
|(3,390
|)
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|18,272
|$
|(581,380
|)
|$
|(36,285
|)
|$
|273,149
|$
|(6,193
|)
|$
|(7,170
|)
|$
|(11,629
|)
|$
|2,618
|$
|(11,701
|)
|$
|(2,882
|)
|$
|(71,059
|)
|$
|(955
|)
|$
|(3,390
|)
|$
|18,272
PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued
(In thousands, unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 EBITDA Adjustments
|September 30,
2019
GAAP
Basis (as
reported)
|Goodwill, intangibles
and long-
lived
assets impairment
(c)
|Store
impairment
and
restructuring
charges
(a)
|Gain on sale
/leaseback transaction
(o)
|Corporate
development
expenses
(h)
|Legal
|Stock
Option
Expense/Non-
Employee
Equity
Compensation/
Restricted
stock
units
(f)(g)(i)(m)
|Deferred
Rent
(d)
|Other
restructuring,
retention
and
severance
(b)
|Closed
store
expense (e)
|Non-Cash
Purchase
Accounting
Adjustments
|Foreign
currency
gains
|Other
|September 30,
2019
Non-
GAAP
basis
|Revenues:
|Net sales
|$
|1,611,149
|$
|1,611,149
|Royalties and franchise fees
|6,089
|6,089
|Total revenues
|1,617,238
|1,617,238
|Cost of sales
|1,065,511
|(29,143
|)
|831
|1,037,199
|Wholesale selling expenses
|50,929
|50,929
|Retail operating expenses
|302,756
|(31
|)
|(3,111
|)
|299,614
|Franchise expenses
|9,813
|9,813
|General and administrative expenses
|126,497
|(1,795
|)
|(4,115
|)
|211
|(5,217
|)
|(313
|)
|115,268
|Art and development costs
|17,568
|17,568
|Development stage expenses
|7,966
|(7,965
|)
|1
|Gain on sale/leaseback transaction
|(58,381
|)
|58,381
|—
|Store impairment and restructuring charges
|25,817
|(25,817
|)
|—
|Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment
|259,100
|(259,100
|)
|—
|Total expenses
|1,807,576
|(259,100
|)
|(54,960
|)
|58,381
|(7,965
|)
|(1,795
|)
|(4,115
|)
|1,042
|(5,248
|)
|(3,424
|)
|—
|—
|—
|1,530,392
|Income from operations
|(190,338
|)
|86,846
|Interest expense, net
|88,857
|88,857
|Other expense, net
|6,643
|(3,817
|)
|(2,757
|)
|(486
|)
|(22
|)
|(439
|)
|(Loss) before income taxes
|(285,838
|)
|(1,572
|)
|Interest expense, net
|88,857
|88,857
|Depreciation and amortization
|62,380
|62,380
|EBITDA
|(134,601
|)
|149,665
|Adjustments to EBITDA
|284,266
|(259,100
|)
|(54,960
|)
|58,381
|(11,782
|)
|(1,795
|)
|(4,115
|)
|1,042
|(5,248
|)
|(3,424
|)
|(2,757
|)
|(486
|)
|(22
|)
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|149,665
|$
|(259,100
|)
|$
|(54,960
|)
|$
|58,381
|$
|(11,782
|)
|$
|(1,795
|)
|$
|(4,115
|)
|$
|1,042
|$
|(5,248
|)
|$
|(3,424
|)
|$
|(2,757
|)
|$
|(486
|)
|$
|(22
|)
|$
|149,665
|(a)
|During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company initiated a store optimization program under which it identified 55 stores for closure, out of which 35 stores were closed in 2019 and 20 stores were closed in January 2020. In addition, 21 stores identified for closure in the first quarter of 2020 were closed in the third quarter. In conjunction with the program, during the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded the following charges: inventory reserves: $12,880, operating lease asset impairment: $14,530 (including $6,051 related primarily to its active stores that were closed in earlier in 2020 due to COVID-19), plant and equipment impairment: $2,065 and labor and other costs related to closing the stores: $4,223. During the first nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded the following charges related to the store optimization program: inventory reserves: $21,285, operating lease asset impairment: $14,149, property, plant and equipment impairment: $4,680, labor and other costs relates to closing stores: $6,327 and severance: $661. See Note 3 – Store Impairment and Restructuring Charges in Item 1 for further discussion. Additionally, during the process of liquidating the inventory in such stores, the Company lost margin of $5,230.
|(b)
|Amounts expensed during the first nine months of 2020 principally relate to severance due to organizational changes. Amounts expensed during 2019 principally relate to executive severance and the write-off of inventory for a section of the Company’s Party City stores that were restructured.
|(c)
|As a result of a sustained decline in market capitalization and reduced fair value of certain intangibles and long-lived assets, the Company recognized non-cash pre-tax goodwill and intangibles impairment charges for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 totaling $581.4.
|(d)
|The “deferred rent” adjustment reflects the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay for such items. During the first quarter of 2019, the Company adopted ASC 842. Under the standard, the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay for such items is now incorporated in the Company’s operating lease asset.
|(e)
|Charges incurred related to closing and relocating stores in the ordinary course of business.
|(f)
|Represents non-cash charges related to stock options – time-based and performance-based.
|(g)
|The acquisition of Ampology’s interest in Kazzam, LLC in an equity transaction. See Note 19 – Kazzam, LLC in Item 1 for further discussion.
|(h)
|Primarily represents costs for Kazzam (see Note 19 – Kazzam, LLC in Item 1 for further discussion) and third-party costs related to acquisitions (principally legal and diligence expenses).
|(i)
|Non-cash charges for restricted stock units that vest based on service conditions.
|(j)
|During February 2018, the Company amended the Term Loan Credit Agreement. In conjunction with the amendment, the Company wrote-off capitalized deferred financing costs, original issue discounts and call premiums. The amounts are included in “Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts” in the adjusted net income table above.
|(k)
|Represents income tax expense/benefit after excluding the specific tax impacts for each of the pre-tax adjustments. The tax impacts for each of the adjustments were determined by applying to the pre-tax adjustments the effective income tax rates for the specific legal entities in which the adjustments were recorded.
|(l)
|Represents COVID-19 expenses for employees on temporary furlough for whom the Company provides health benefits; non-payroll expenses including advertising, occupancy and other store expenses.
|(m)
|Non-cash charges for restricted stock units that vest based on performance conditions.
|(n)
|Represents non-cash charges related to stock options that vest based on performance conditions. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, this includes a one-time compensation expense of $7,847 that resulted from THL not achieving specified investment returns. See Note 10, Capital Stock of Item 1, “Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)” in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
|(o)
|During June 2019, the Company reported a $58,381 gain from the sale and leaseback of its main distribution center in Chester, New York and its metallic balloons manufacturing facility in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The aggregate sale price for the three properties was $128,000. Simultaneous with the sale, the Company entered into twenty-year leases for each of the facilities.
|(p)
|As described in Note 16 – Current and Long-Term Obligations of Item 1, “Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)” in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the Company recognized a gain of $273,149 on debt refinancing transactions.
PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|235,501
|$
|(308,997
|)
|$
|(560,355
|)
|$
|(285,838
|)
|Intangible asset amortization
|2,899
|3,553
|8,444
|10,528
|Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments
|—
|424
|—
|4,200
|Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts (j)
|875
|1,222
|3,276
|3,511
|Store impairment and restructuring charges (a)
|1,321
|8,694
|29,475
|54,960
|Other restructuring charges (b)
|2,622
|(263
|)
|10,139
|2,822
|Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c)
|44,732
|259,100
|581,380
|259,100
|Non-employee equity-based compensation (g)
|—
|128
|1,033
|386
|Refinancing charges (j)
|—
|—
|—
|36
|Non-recurring legal settlements/costs
|605
|—
|7,026
|—
|Stock option expense – time – based (f)
|110
|409
|671
|1,150
|Stock option expense – performance – based (n)
|—
|—
|7,847
|—
|Gain on sale/leaseback transaction (o)
|—
|—
|—
|(58,381
|)
|(Gain) on debt refinancing (p)
|(273,149
|)
|—
|(273,149
|)
|—
|Restricted stock unit expense – performance-based (m)
|—
|560
|—
|1,036
|COVID - 19 (l)
|733
|—
|71,113
|—
|Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes
|16,249
|(35,170
|)
|(113,100
|)
|(6,490
|)
|Adjusted income tax (benefit) expense (k)
|5,234
|(9,459
|)
|(36,416
|)
|(2,117
|)
|Adjusted net (loss) income
|$
|11,015
|$
|(25,711
|)
|$
|(76,684
|)
|$
|(4,373
|)
|Adjusted net (loss) income per common share – diluted
|$
|0.10
|$
|(0.28
|)
|$
|(0.78
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|Weighted-average number of common shares-diluted
|106,875,631
|93,346,448
|97,872,174
|93,271,392
|(a)
|During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company initiated a store optimization program under which it identified 55 stores for closure, out of which 35 stores were closed in 2019 and 20 stores were closed in January 2020. In addition, 21 stores identified for closure in the first quarter of 2020 were closed in the third quarter. In conjunction with the program, during the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded the following charges: inventory reserves: $12,880, operating lease asset impairment: $14,530 (including $6,051 related primarily to its active stores that were closed in earlier in 2020 due to COVID-19), plant and equipment impairment: $2,065 and labor and other costs related to closing the stores: $4,223. During the first nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded the following charges related to the store optimization program: inventory reserves: $21,285, operating lease asset impairment: $14,149, property, plant and equipment impairment: $4,680, labor and other costs relates to closing stores: $6,327 and severance: $661. See Note 3 – Store Impairment and Restructuring Charges in Item 1 for further discussion. Additionally, during the process of liquidating the inventory in such stores, the Company lost margin of $5,230.
|(b)
|Amounts expensed during the first nine months of 2020 principally relate to severance due to organizational changes. Amounts expensed during 2019 principally relate to executive severance and the write-off of inventory for a section of the Company’s Party City stores that were restructured.
|(c)
|As a result of a sustained decline in market capitalization and reduced fair value of certain intangibles and long-lived assets, the Company recognized non-cash pre-tax goodwill and intangibles impairment charges for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 totaling $581.4.
|(d)
|The “deferred rent” adjustment reflects the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay for such items. During the first quarter of 2019, the Company adopted ASC 842. Under the standard, the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay for such items is now incorporated in the Company’s operating lease asset.
|(e)
|Charges incurred related to closing and relocating stores in the ordinary course of business.
|(f)
|Represents non-cash charges related to stock options – time-based and performance-based.
|(g)
|The acquisition of Ampology’s interest in Kazzam, LLC in an equity transaction. See Note 19 – Kazzam, LLC in Item 1 for further discussion.
|(h)
|Primarily represents costs for Kazzam (see Note 19 – Kazzam, LLC in Item 1 for further discussion) and third-party costs related to acquisitions (principally legal and diligence expenses).
|(i)
|Non-cash charges for restricted stock units that vest based on service conditions.
|(j)
|During February 2018, the Company amended the Term Loan Credit Agreement. In conjunction with the amendment, the Company wrote-off capitalized deferred financing costs, original issue discounts and call premiums. The amounts are included in “Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts” in the adjusted net income table above.
|(k)
|Represents income tax expense/benefit after excluding the specific tax impacts for each of the pre-tax adjustments. The tax impacts for each of the adjustments were determined by applying to the pre-tax adjustments the effective income tax rates for the specific legal entities in which the adjustments were recorded.
|(l)
|Represents COVID-19 expenses for employees on temporary furlough for whom the Company provides health benefits; non-payroll expenses including advertising, occupancy and other store expenses.
|(m)
|Non-cash charges for restricted stock units that vest based on performance conditions.
|(n)
|Represents non-cash charges related to stock options that vest based on performance conditions. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, this includes a one-time compensation expense of $7,847 that resulted from THL not achieving specified investment returns. See Note 10, Capital Stock of Item 1, “Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)” in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
|(o)
|During June 2019, the Company reported a $58,381 gain from the sale and leaseback of its main distribution center in Chester, New York and its metallic balloons manufacturing facility in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The aggregate sale price for the three properties was $128,000. Simultaneous with the sale, the Company entered into twenty-year leases for each of the facilities.
|(p)
|As described in Note 16 – Current and Long-Term Obligations of Item 1, “Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)” in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the Company recognized a gain of $273,149 on debt refinancing transactions.
PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands, except percentages, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|Dollars in
Thousands
|Percentage of
Total Revenues
|Dollars in
Thousands
|Percentage of
Total Revenues
|Net Sales:
|Wholesale
|$
|346,621
|64.9
|%
|$
|383,425
|71.0
|%
|Eliminations
|(179,049
|)
|(33.5
|)
|(214,547
|)
|(39.7
|)
|Net wholesale
|167,572
|31.4
|168,878
|31.3
|Retail
|364,481
|68.3
|369,467
|68.4
|Total net sales
|532,053
|99.7
|538,345
|99.7
|Royalties and franchise fees
|1,722
|0.3
|1,886
|0.3
|Total revenues
|$
|533,775
|100.0
|%
|$
|540,231
|100.0
|%
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|Dollars in
Thousands
|Percentage of
Total Revenues
|Dollars in
Thousands
|Percentage of
Total Revenues
|Net Sales:
|Wholesale
|$
|692,715
|57.6
|%
|$
|962,793
|59.5
|%
|Eliminations
|(345,167
|)
|(28.7
|)
|(522,421
|)
|(32.3
|)
|Net wholesale
|347,548
|28.9
|440,372
|27.2
|Retail
|850,612
|70.7
|1,170,777
|72.4
|Total net sales
|1,198,160
|99.6
|1,611,149
|99.6
|Royalties and franchise fees
|4,349
|0.4
|6,089
|0.4
|Total revenues
|$
|1,202,509
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,617,238
|100.0
|%
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|Dollars in
Thousands
|Percentage
of Net Sales
|Dollars in
Thousands
|Percentage
of Net Sales
|Retail
|$
|133,817
|36.7
|%
|$
|128,692
|34.8
|%
|Wholesale
|42,313
|25.3
|36,240
|21.5
|Total Gross Profit
|$
|176,130
|33.1
|%
|$
|164,932
|30.6
|%
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|Dollars in
Thousands
|Percentage
of Net Sales
|Dollars in
Thousands
|Percentage
of Net Sales
|Retail
|$
|257,035
|30.2
|%
|$
|436,761
|37.3
|%
|Wholesale
|50,538
|14.5
|108,877
|24.7
|Total Gross Profit
|$
|307,573
|25.7
|%
|$
|545,638
|33.9
|%
PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
OPERATING METRICS
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|LTM
|2020
|2019
|2020
|Store Count
|Corporate Stores:
|Beginning of period
|757
|865
|843
|New stores opened
|1
|—
|2
|Acquired
|2
|3
|2
|Closed
|(21
|)
|(25
|)
|(108
|)
|End of period
|739
|843
|739
|Franchise Stores
|Beginning of period
|96
|98
|98
|New stores opened
|—
|—
|—
|Sold to Party City
|(1
|)
|—
|(2
|)
|Closed
|(5
|)
|—
|(6
|)
|End of period
|90
|98
|90
|Grand Total
|829
|941
|829
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Wholesale Share of Shelf (a)
|81.1%
|78.3%
|81.4%
|78.0%
|Manufacturing Share of Shelf (b)
|29.6%
|25.4%
|30.2%
|26.7%
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Brand comparable sales (c)
|8.3%
|-2.6%
|-21.8%
|-2.0%
|(a)
|Wholesale share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales supplied by our wholesale operations.
|(b)
|Manufacturing share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales manufactured by the company.
|(c)
|Party city brand comparable sales include North American e-commerce sales.
