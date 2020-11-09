New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Myomectomy Market By Type, By Product, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983164/?utm_source=GNW

Uterine fibroids are medical conditions in which there is noncancerous growth in the uterus of females at their childbearing age, symptoms of this disease include heavy bleeding in the menstrual cycle, pain in the pelvis or lower back, more menstrual cramping, and swelling of the abdomen.



Increasing prevalence of uterine fibroids, and growing demand for diagnosis and treatment of the abdominal, urological, and uterine disorder. Moreover, increased demand for better medical devices for gynecology procedures is also fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure and inclusive growth of healthcare industry is also influencing the market growth. Impressive and innovative research in the field of healthcare sectors including reproductive health is the main factor that is boosting the growth of the market. The progress of medical device industry and the growing adoption of technological advancements for developing novel medical devices also adding fuels the market growth across the globe. Though, the growth of the market is limited due to the fact that there is increasing competition among existing key players and the higher cost of these new medical devices.



Moreover, the adoption of advanced technologies and the introduction of novel products by the market players are anticipated to increase the market growth during the foreseeable period. For example, Intuitive Surgical has recently launched the Single Port Platform called “da Vinci SP Surgical System”. It allows doctors to get access to deep and narrow tissue during various urological procedures with robotic-assisted technology. As per the NCBI study report, approximately 30,000 myomectomy procedures are done annually for treating fibroids in the US. Thus, the increasing occurrence of uterine fibroids and urological problems has increased the adoption of myomectomy procedures all across the globe.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Abdominal Myomectomy, Hysteroscopic Myomectomy and Laparoscopic Myomectomy. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Harmonic Scalpel, Laparoscopic Sealer, Laparoscopic Power Morcellators and Other Products. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Hologic, Inc., Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConMed Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc., and Minerva Surgical, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Abdominal Myomectomy



• Hysteroscopic Myomectomy



• Laparoscopic Myomectomy



By Product



• Harmonic Scalpel



• Laparoscopic Sealer



• Laparoscopic Power Morcellators



• Other Products



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Medtronic PLC



• Stryker Corporation



• Johnson and Johnson



• Hologic, Inc.



• Karl Storz SE & Co. KG



• B. Braun Melsungen AG



• ConMed Corporation



• Intuitive Surgical, Inc.



• The Cooper Companies, Inc.



• Minerva Surgical, Inc.



