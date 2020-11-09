Dublin, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud v/s On-Premises), By Network Type (Fixed v/s Wireless), By End User (Enterprises, Government, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Saudi Arabian Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period
The Saudi Arabian Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market is driven by the launch of 5G services in the kingdom. Additionally, supportive government policies and schemes are further expected to propel the market during forecast years.
For instance, the Communications and Information Technology Commission entered into an agreement with the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to make collaborations related to telecommunication sector. Both the countries have collaborated for the development of telecom infrastructure.
Furthermore, technological advancements, new product launches and increasing expenditure by major players in the country is expected to fuel the growth of the market until 2025.
The Saudi Arabian Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, network type, end-user, company and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into hardware, software and service. The service component can be further bifurcated into professional and managed. The professional services component segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period since these are the most preferred type of services which form the backbone of the telecom infrastructure.
Major players operating in the Saudi Arabian Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market include ZTE Corporation, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc, CommScope, Inc, Fortinet, Inc, Fujitsu Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Juniper Networks and others.
The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.
Years considered for this report:
Competitive Landscape
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)
5.2.1.1. By Hardware (Networking Equipment, Transmitting Device, End Point Device)
5.2.1.2. By Software (Operations Support Software, Business Support Software, Network Management Software, Others)
5.2.1.3. By Services (Professional v/s Managed)
5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (Cloud v/s On-Premises)
5.2.3. By Network Type (Fixed v/s Wireless)
5.2.4. By End User (Telecom Service Providers, Enterprises, Government, Others)
5.2.5. By Region (Western Region, Eastern Region, Central Region, Rest of Saudi Arabia)
5.2.6. By Company (2019)
5.3. Product Market Map
6. Western Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market Outlook
7. Eastern Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market Outlook
8. Central Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market Outlook
9. Rest of Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market Outlook
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
13. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Company Profiles
14.2.1. ZTE Corporation
14.2.2. Ciena Corporation
14.2.3. Cisco Systems, Inc
14.2.4. CommScope, Inc
14.2.5. Fortinet, Inc
14.2.6. Fujitsu Ltd
14.2.7. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
14.2.8. Juniper Networks
15. Strategic Recommendations
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
