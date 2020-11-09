Dublin, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud v/s On-Premises), By Network Type (Fixed v/s Wireless), By End User (Enterprises, Government, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabian Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period



The Saudi Arabian Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market is driven by the launch of 5G services in the kingdom. Additionally, supportive government policies and schemes are further expected to propel the market during forecast years.



For instance, the Communications and Information Technology Commission entered into an agreement with the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to make collaborations related to telecommunication sector. Both the countries have collaborated for the development of telecom infrastructure.



Furthermore, technological advancements, new product launches and increasing expenditure by major players in the country is expected to fuel the growth of the market until 2025.



The Saudi Arabian Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, network type, end-user, company and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into hardware, software and service. The service component can be further bifurcated into professional and managed. The professional services component segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period since these are the most preferred type of services which form the backbone of the telecom infrastructure.



Major players operating in the Saudi Arabian Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market include ZTE Corporation, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc, CommScope, Inc, Fortinet, Inc, Fujitsu Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Juniper Networks and others.



The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Saudi Arabian Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

5.2.1.1. By Hardware (Networking Equipment, Transmitting Device, End Point Device)

5.2.1.2. By Software (Operations Support Software, Business Support Software, Network Management Software, Others)

5.2.1.3. By Services (Professional v/s Managed)

5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (Cloud v/s On-Premises)

5.2.3. By Network Type (Fixed v/s Wireless)

5.2.4. By End User (Telecom Service Providers, Enterprises, Government, Others)

5.2.5. By Region (Western Region, Eastern Region, Central Region, Rest of Saudi Arabia)

5.2.6. By Company (2019)

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Western Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market Outlook



7. Eastern Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market Outlook



8. Central Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market Outlook



9. Rest of Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. ZTE Corporation

14.2.2. Ciena Corporation

14.2.3. Cisco Systems, Inc

14.2.4. CommScope, Inc

14.2.5. Fortinet, Inc

14.2.6. Fujitsu Ltd

14.2.7. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

14.2.8. Juniper Networks



15. Strategic Recommendations



