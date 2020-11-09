New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Herbal Beauty Products Market By Products, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983163/?utm_source=GNW

These products are free of chemicals and comprise only the extracts that are obtained from plant roots and leaves. Globally the consumers favour herbal beauty products that include skincare products, make-up products, hair care products, and others.



The market share of that involved herbal products has continuously grown if compared to the synthetic product’s market. The herbal product’s market share is increasing due to the augmented adoption of herbal beauty products among the consumers because these products offer numerous benefits over synthetic products. The main advantage is that these herbal beauty products are grown and manufactured organically and thus, they contain fewer chemicals as compared to the synthetic beauty products that contain chemicals. Additionally, the chemical beauty products mostly comprise artificial colors, chemicals, and fillers in skincare products, and using such chemicals can cause irritation, redness, and breakouts.



Increasing focus on looks and appearance along with the better acceptance of herbal products among consumers are the major factors that are anticipated to helpful in the expansion of the market globally. The amplified demand for chemical-free beauty products coupled with rising awareness about cruelty-free cosmetics is in turn supporting the market growth. The substantial increase in the effect of beauty blogs and social media that communicate the advantages of herbal beauty products is expected to have a positive impact on the sales of herbal beauty products. Furthermore, herbal beauty products are apt for all skin types and a variety of products are available such as eye shadow, foundation, and lipstick regardless of skin tone.



Based on Products, the market is segmented into Hair Care, Fragrance, Skin Care and Other Products. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Hypermarkets, Pharmacy & Drug stores, E-commerce and Other Distribution Channels. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Women and Men. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Weleda AG, Arbonne International, LLC (Yves Rocher), Vasa Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., Shahnaz Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Grown Alchemist, Hemas Holdings PLC, The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.), Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., Natura & Co., and Bio Veda Action Research Company (Biotique).



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Products



• Hair Care



• Fragrance



• Skin Care



• Other Products



By Distribution Channel



• Hypermarkets



• Pharmacy & Drug stores



• E-commerce



• Other Distribution Channels



By End-User



• Women



• Men



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Weleda AG



• Arbonne International, LLC (Yves Rocher)



• Vasa Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.



• Shahnaz Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd.



• Grown Alchemist



• Hemas Holdings PLC



• The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.)



• Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.



• Natura & Co.



• Bio Veda Action Research Company (Biotique)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983163/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001