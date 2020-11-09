CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today reported financial results and provided a business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“During the quarter, we presented an update from the ovarian cancer cohort of the XMT-1536 Phase 1 study at ESMO, which showed continued significant anti-tumor activity in very late-stage ovarian cancer patients with response rates far exceeding standard of care and a differentiated tolerability profile. We are very encouraged by the potential of this promising therapy for people with ovarian cancer, and we look forward to providing an additional update on this program at an Analyst and Investor day around year-end,” said Anna Protopapas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mersana Therapeutics. “We’ve also made great progress in advancing a deep pipeline of therapies derived from our multiple innovative ADC platforms. XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b, is actively enrolling patients in a Phase 1 dose escalation study. We’ve continued to advance our B7-H4 and first Immunosynthen STING-agonist ADC development candidates and look forward to sharing the data sets supporting the clinical development of these promising molecules.”
Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020, were $270.9 million, compared to $99.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2019. Net cash used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2020 was $20.2 million.
The Company expects that its cash and cash equivalents will enable it to fund its current operating plan commitments for more than two years. In addition, the Company has the option to draw additional funds through the debt financing agreement with Silicon Valley Bank.
Mersana Therapeutics will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET to report financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and provide certain business updates. To access the call, please dial 877-303-9226 (domestic) or 409-981-0870 (international) and provide the Conference ID 7953159. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Mersana website at www.mersana.com.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, XMT-1536, is in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. XMT-1592, Mersana’s second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana’s customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company’s early stage programs include a B7-H4 targeting ADC, as well as a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company’s Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts and are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company’s business strategy and the design, progression and timing of its clinical trials. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by terms such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “contemplates,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “on track,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements represent management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside its control, and any one of which, or combination of which, could materially affect its results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Factors that may materially affect the Company’s results of operations and whether these forward-looking statements prove to be correct include, among other things, that preclinical testing may not be predictive of the results or success of ongoing or later preclinical or clinical trials, that the development and testing of the Company’s product candidates and new platforms will take longer and/or cost more than planned, and that the identification of new product candidates will take longer than planned, as well as those listed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 8, 2020, with the SEC and subsequent SEC filings. In addition, while we expect that the COVID-19 pandemic might adversely affect the Company’s preclinical and clinical development efforts, business operations and financial results, the extent of the impact on the Company’s operations and the value of and market for the Company’s common stock will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence at this time, such as the ultimate duration of the pandemic, travel restrictions, quarantines, physical distancing and business closure requirements in the U.S. and in other countries, and the effectiveness of actions taken globally to contain and treat the disease. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.
Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|September 30,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|$
|270,936
|$
|99,790
|Working capital (1)
|253,864
|77,256
|Total assets
|290,128
|107,541
|Total stockholders' equity
|253,308
|78,318
|(1) The Company defines working capital as current assets less current liabilities. See the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements for further detail regarding its current assets and current liabilities.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Collaboration revenue
|$
|11
|$
|844
|$
|817
|$
|42,081
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|16,546
|13,701
|44,179
|42,610
|General and administrative
|5,881
|4,436
|15,988
|13,072
|Total operating expenses
|22,427
|18,137
|60,167
|55,682
|Other income (expense), net
|(73
|)
|501
|147
|1,639
|Net loss
$
(22,489
)
$
(16,792
)
$
|(59,203
|)
$
|(11,962
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities
|(2
|)
|17
|(25
|)
|36
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(22,491
|)
|$
|(16,775
|)
|$
|(59,228
|)
|$
|(11,926
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders — basic and diluted
|$
|(22,489
|)
|$
|(16,792
|)
|$
|(59,203
|)
|$
|(11,962
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted
|$
|(0.33
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(1.00
|)
|$
|(0.28
|)
|Weighted-average number of common shares used in net loss per share attributable to common stockholders — basic and diluted
|68,419,192
|47,833,607
|59,086,202
|42,011,340
