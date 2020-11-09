Announced merger with ARIIX expected to close by November 30, 2020

Revenues expected to double with close of ARIIX transaction

Sale of BWR brands expected to enhance financial strength

DENVER, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based social selling and distribution company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 with net revenue reaching $62.7 million on a stand-alone basis. This includes the reduction in revenue associated with the sale of the BWR retail brands during the quarter, but does not include revenues from its recently announced combination with ARIIX and four other e-commerce/direct selling companies, which is expected to more than double the size of the Company and significantly improve the combined entity’s profitability.

Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer of NewAge, commented, “We continue to make substantial progress on integrating the five companies that are part of this game-changing merger to create a leading social selling company. We had major achievements in the past few quarters in disposing of the BWR brands which had a negative impact of more than $15 million in EBITDA(1) in fiscal 2019, capturing cost synergies of approximately $10 million in NewAge , and in achieving growth in the U.S., Latin America and Western European markets. We expect the merger between NewAge and ARIIX will close this month. As we come together, we expect to generate accelerated growth and profit contribution, and are extremely well positioned to do so.”

NewAge signed a definitive agreement to acquire ARIIX and four other e-commerce/direct selling companies on July 20, 2020. The definitive agreement was amended and restated on September 30, 2020. The transaction is expected to close by November 30, 2020. The combination creates a company with expected annual revenues of more than $500 million, a blended gross margin of 70%, and expected annual EBITDA of more than $30 million.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net revenue reached $62.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, versus $69.8 million for the third quarter of the prior year. The year over year variance is primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 and the timing of significant qualification events in the Company’s Asia markets. Positively, the United States had revenue growth of 11% in the third quarter versus the same quarter in the prior year. Included in our United States region is the DSD division, which grew nearly 15% in the third quarter of 2020 versus the same quarter in the prior year.

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2020 reached $37.5 million, or 60% of net revenue, compared with $40.3 million, or 58% of net revenue in the prior year third quarter, an increase of more than 207 basis points. Gross margin percentage increase was driven by improved product and channel mix, and overall improvement in cost of goods sold in the direct selling side of the business.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company sold its BWR brands subsidiary and substantially all of its U.S. retail brands. In addition to a negative impact of more than $15 million of EBITDA in 2019, the retail brands also negatively impacted net income by $2.1 million in the quarter. It is anticipated that the divestment of the BWR brands business will improve gross margins, lower actual and relative SG&A expense, and improve overall profitability.

Net loss was $14.1 million, or $0.14 per share, during the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $10.7 million, or $0.14 per share, in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $10.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with break-even for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in net loss and decrease in Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter can be primarily attributed to a number of non-recurring items including human resource restructuring charges of $1.7 million, the disposal of the BWR brands of $3.4 million, and BWR operating losses of $2.1 million. Excluding these charges that are not expected to continue in future periods, Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 would have been a loss of $2.9 million.

NewAge’s cash balance was $26.9 million at September 30, 2020. NewAge also holds additional restricted cash balances of $18.3 in the US, China and other markets for a total of $45.2 million in cash as of September 30, 2020. Total current assets were $73.5 million at September 30, 2020 and total current liabilities were $52.2 million. Working capital was $21.3 million at September 30, 2020.

About NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV )

NewAge is a Colorado-based organic and healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to “Live Healthy.” The Company is an omni-channel distribution company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across more than 75 countries worldwide when combined with ARIIX. NewAge markets a portfolio of differentiated healthy functional brands in three category platforms including Health & Wellness, Healthy Appearance, and Nutritional Performance. The Company operates the websites newage.com , noninewage.com , and a number of other individual brand websites.

NewAge has announced a transaction with ARIIX LLC. Once the ARIIX transaction is completed, we will be the only omni-channel company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and other channels across more than 75 countries worldwide, with a network of over 400,000 exclusive independent product consultants, representatives, and affiliates around the globe. After the transaction closes, NewAge will market a portfolio of better-for-you products along with the companies, ARIIX, ZENNOA, Shannen, MaVie, and Limu in healthy hydration and wellness, healthy appearance, and nutritional performance platforms. The Company announced NewAge’s entry into a definitive agreement to acquire ARIIX and four other e-commerce/direct selling companies on July 20, 2020. The Company entered into an amended and restated definitive agreement on September 30, 2020. This transaction is anticipated to close by the end of November 2020.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition, the acquisition of ARIIX, statements about the benefit of the ARIIX transaction including the proforma revenue, blended gross margin, expected EBITDA and expected cost savings, and the extent and duration of COVID-19 on its business. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. NewAge competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NEWAGE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, December 31, ASSETS 2020 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,885 $ 60,842 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $361 and $535, respectively 10,334 11,012 Inventories 30,567 36,718 Prepaid expenses and other 5,686 4,384 Total current assets 73,472 112,956 Long-term assets: Identifiable intangible assets, net 40,104 43,443 Right-of-use lease assets 36,585 38,458 Property and equipment, net 27,571 28,443 Restricted cash, net of current portion 16,846 3,729 Goodwill 10,284 10,284 Deferred income taxes 9,735 9,128 Deposits and other 5,161 4,689 Total assets $ 219,758 $ 251,130 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,598 $ 13,259 Accrued liabilities 40,083 49,451 Current portion of business combination liabilities - 5,508 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,504 11,208 Total current liabilities 52,185 79,426 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current maturities 18,469 12,802 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion: Lease liability 33,699 35,513 Deferred lease financing obligation 16,049 16,541 Deferred income taxes 5,484 5,441 Accrued employee benefits and other 9,491 9,132 Total liabilities 135,377 158,855 Stockholders’ equity: Common Stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 98,490 and 81,873 shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 98 82 Additional paid-in capital 232,175 203,862 Note receivable for stock subscription (1,250 ) - Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,134 802 Accumulated deficit (147,776 ) (112,471 ) Total stockholders' equity 84,381 92,275 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 219,758 $ 251,130





NEWAGE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 62,719 $ 69,828 $ 189,049 $ 194,483 Cost of goods sold 25,224 29,532 71,952 73,962 Gross profit 37,495 40,296 117,097 120,521 Operating expenses: Commissions 17,458 21,185 55,378 58,830 Selling, general and administrative 27,983 26,104 84,868 81,121 Gain from change in fair value of earnout obligations - (6,244 ) - (12,909 ) Loss on disposal of Divested Businesses 3,446 - 3,446 - Impairment of right-of-use assets - - 400 1,500 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,751 2,241 5,293 6,494 Total operating expenses 50,638 43,286 149,385 135,036 Operating loss (13,143 ) (2,990 ) (32,288 ) (14,515 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest expense (521 ) (727 ) (1,693 ) (3,129 ) Gain (loss) from sale of property and equipment (62 ) (85 ) (128 ) 6,357 Gain (loss) from change in fair value of derivatives (86 ) (166 ) (392 ) 304 Interest and other income (expense), net 291 (48 ) 1,082 (233 ) Loss before income taxes (13,521 ) (4,016 ) (33,419 ) (11,216 ) Income tax expense (612 ) (6,671 ) (1,886 ) (12,768 ) Net loss $ (14,133 ) $ (10,687 ) $ (35,305 ) $ (23,984 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.31 ) Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding (basic and diluted) 97,819 78,076 92,087 76,550





NEWAGE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (In thousands) 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (35,305 ) $ (23,984 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,607 6,776 Non-cash lease expense 3,913 4,910 Loss on disposal of Divested Businesses 3,446 - Stock-based compensation expense 3,415 5,278 Accretion and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 414 1,796 Impairment of right-of-use lease assets 400 1,500 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives 392 (304 ) Loss (gain) from sale of property and equipment 128 (6,360 ) Expense for make-whole premium and other 73 511 Gain from change in fair value of earnout obligations - (12,909 ) Deferred income tax benefit (442 ) (4,919 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition and disposal: Accounts receivable (932 ) (1,912 ) Inventories 2,741 1,190 Prepaid expenses, deposits and other 519 (3,201 ) Accounts payable (484 ) 657 Other accrued liabilities (13,738 ) 10,030 Net cash used in operating activities (29,853 ) (20,941 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds received from buyer of Divested Businesses, net of cash conveyed of $209 381 - Proceeds from sale of equipment 231 - Capital expenditures for property and equipment (2,108 ) (2,576 ) Cash advance under unsecured promissory note (1,250 ) - Net proceeds from sale of land and building in Japan - 37,548 Security deposit under sale leaseback arrangement - (1,799 ) Acquisition of BWR, net of cash acquired of $537 - (963 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,746 ) 32,210 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 25,122 13,529 Proceeds from borrowings 6,868 52,068 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 34 418 Principal payments on borrowings (10,825 ) (34,415 ) Payments on business combination obligations (5,761 ) (34,000 ) Purchase and retirement of stock (1,193 ) - Payments under deferred lease financing obligation (480 ) (307 ) Payments for deferred offering costs (164 ) (195 ) Debt issuance costs paid (95 ) (931 ) Proceeds from deferred lease financing obligation - 17,640 Cash paid for make-whole premium - (480 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 13,506 13,327 Effect of foreign currency translation changes (247 ) 1,578 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (19,340 ) 26,174 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 64,571 45,856 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 45,231 $ 72,030



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The primary purpose of using non-GAAP financial measures is to provide supplemental information that we believe may be useful to investors and to enable investors to evaluate our results in the same way we do. We also present the non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparing our results against the results of other companies, by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Specifically, we use these non-GAAP measures as measures of operating performance; to prepare our annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies; to provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance; to facilitate a comparison of our results with those of other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results; and in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. Investors should be aware, however, that not all companies define these non-GAAP measures consistently.

We provide in the table below a reconciliation from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measures presented.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The calculation of our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is presented below (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss (1) $ (14,133 ) $ (10,687 ) $ (35,305 ) $ (23,984 ) EBITDA Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense 521 727 1,693 3,129 Income tax expense 612 6,671 1,886 12,768 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,855 2,335 5,607 6,776 EBITDA (11,145 ) (954 ) (26,119 ) (1,311 ) Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP adjustment: Stock-based compensation expense 966 991 3,415 5,278 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (10,179 ) $ 37 $ (22,704 ) $ 3,967 (1) Net losses and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 include charges for (i) severance expenses of $1.7 million and $2.6 million for the three and nine month periods, respectively, and (ii) a loss on disposal of the Divested Businesses of $3.4 million for each of the three and nine month periods. In addition, prior to the disposal of the Divested Businesses, operating losses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense, related to the Divested Businesses were incurred for $2.1 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $7.3 million and $8.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.



EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude GAAP amounts for interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense. For the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, we also exclude the following item for the periods presented.

Stock-Based Compensation Expense: Our compensation strategy includes the use of stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees, directors and consultants. This strategy is principally aimed at aligning the employee interests with those of our stockholders and to achieve long-term employee retention, rather than to motivate or reward operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expense varies for reasons that are generally unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular period.