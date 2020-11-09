Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Connector Market value is projected to cross USD 75 Billion by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growing digitalization supported by the rising penetration of smart devices will drive the global industry size.

Fiber optic connectors industry is set to witness significant growth on account of shifting consumer preference towards high bandwidth communication coupled with emerging opportunities in the healthcare sector. These connectors minimize the electromagnetic interference along with maximizing the speed of data transmission which will stimulate the industry growth over the forecast timeframe. The rising FDI across developing nations for the development of telecommunication infrastructure will further propel the business landscape.

Few major findings of the global connector market report include:

The flourishing automotive and telecommunication sectors will considerably boost the product adoption for electrical & electronic devices.

Various initiatives like industry 4.0 coupled with the paradigm shift toward industrial automation will propel the installation of connectors.

Increasing demand for network bandwidth coupled with a spur in fiber optics deployment will further stimulate the demand for connectors.

Favourable telecom policies implemented by regulators coupled with growing internet users will proliferate the business trends.

Increasing demand for luxury vehicles in European and Asia Pacific countries owing to the improvement in the standard of living coupled with the rise in disposable income will further augment the product penetration.

Leading players operating across global connector market includes, TE Connectivity, Aptiv PLC, Molex, Inc., Foxconn Technology Group, Amphenol Corporation, YAZAKI Corporation amongst other.

Significant data transmission capabilities with high reliability are some of the paramount features for connectors in modern computers and peripheral devices which will proliferate the product demand. Transmission rates of up to 40 Gbit/s are currently being developed for cable based electrical connectors due to rise in computer users across the globe, which in turn will influence the market statistics. Growing consumer base along with inclining users of peripheral devices is driving the demand for high-speed data services, thereby enhancing the connectors demand.

Middle East & Africa connector market demand is anticipated to register over 5% CAGR through 2026. Intensifying investments in the telecommunication sector across the region will stimulate the business outlook over the forecast timeline. Huge investments toward infrastructure development from financial institutions including the World bank, African Development bank and IMF will further create a favourable business scenario for the connector industry. In addition, rising vehicle components manufacturing coupled with growing investments in fiber optics network will enhance the market outlook for connectors across the region.

