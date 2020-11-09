Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry experts, worldwide residential insulation market valuation reached USD 26.12 billion in 2019, which is reckoned to multiply over the period of 2020-2025. Inflow of investments in the construction sector owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization, especially in developing nations like India and China, is the key growth driver of the industry.

The global residential insulation market report expounds various industry segments including material terrain, project type, area of building, and housing type. Moreover, to calculate the overall industry size, it investigates the key regions for business expansion, namely, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Apart from this, the report aims to impart a deeper understanding of the evolving competitive landscape by delineating the various strategies employed by leading players to expand their foothold in this business sphere.

Besides, rising focus towards sustainable development is adding considerable traction to the overall residential insulation market growth. In fact, the World Green Building Council authored a position paper that stresses all new buildings, infrastructure, and renovations to have at least 40% less embodied carbon and be carbon neutral by the year 2030.

Market segmentation:

Worldwide residential insulation industry, as per material type, is classified into mineral wool, foamed plastic, fiberglass, and others. The project types include retrofit, and new build. As per area of building, the market is bifurcated into exterior walls, roof & attic, and others. While speaking of housing class, the market is categorized into manufactured housing, multi-family, and single-family.

Regional overview:

North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the key contributors to global residential insulation market remuneration. As per trusted projections, Asia Pacific market will expand at a robust pace during the forecast timeframe, driven by increasing construction activities in the region. Further, escalating demand for luxury housing units, in tandem with spike in infrastructure expenditure in emerging economies are boosting the industry growth in APAC.

Competitive outlook:

Key players influencing global residential insulation industry trends are Covestro AG, CertainTeed, Huntsman Corporation, Kingspan Group plc, Johns Manville, Owens Corning, DuPont de Nemours Inc., BASF SE, American Rockwool Mfg. LLC, and Knauf Insulation.

These industry giants are leveraging several strategies such as new product launches and geographical expansions through acquisitions & mergers, to improve their standing in global residential insulation market. For instance, Rockwool International A/S, in November 2017, announced the acquisition of 97.6% share of Flumroc AG to extend its presence in Switzerland. In another major development, the same year, Johns Manville added JM CladStone Water & Fire Block insulation to its product portfolio, a non-combustible insulator based on mineral wool that exhibit high thermal efficiency, acoustics performance, and fire resistance.

