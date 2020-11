In 2021, Arco Vara will release its consolidated financial reports on the following dates:

11.02.2021: Q4 2020 unaudited interim report

01.04.2021: 2020 audited annual report

29.04.2021: Q1 2021 unaudited interim report

29.07.2021: Q2 2021 unaudited interim report

28.10.2021: Q3 2021 unaudited interim report.





Tiina Malm

CFO

Arco Vara AS

Tel: +372 614 4630

tiina.malm@arcovara.com