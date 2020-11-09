Dublin, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Online learning (Reskilled & Cerification, Language & Casual Learning) Market Overview, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Nowadays the utmost need of every organization is that each of its employees keeps upgrading their skills and keep up with the competition. There is no doubt that training oneself in any field and reskilling should be a major goal for both organization and their employees.



The biggest gap today is that there is a tremendous shortage of talented people in the market. The only option for overcoming this gap is through reskilling or upskilling the present employees. There are more job displacements these days due to many factors but majorly due to automation. At the same time along with layoffs, jobs are getting created faster than the displacements. Today's businesses can't afford to ignore the potential of technology or the changes it brings to the workforce.



Currently in order to make sure the education do not suffer due to COVID 19 shut down government of India have deviced the initiave PM-eVIDYa. This will cater schools and top 100 universities to resume online education. This report provides the complete insight of online reskilled & certification and language & casual learning with historical and forecasted values along with the top profiled companies.



The learning has been transformed a long way from physical to digital. Online reskilled and certification have seen higher adaption by the consumers as it allows the benefit of upskilling themselves, get certified, and leads to gain a higher position in the job. This growing craze of increasing technological, as well as non-technical knowledge online, will allow the reskilling and certification to grow with a CAGR of above 29% in the coming years.



It consists of various from of reskilling and certification courses such as management study, health care, finance & accounting, arts, and design, technological, etc. This has developed a trend of learning new technologies in the employees, especially in IT-related companies. There has been a number of online courses related to data scientist, data analytics, data mining, machine learning, artificial intelligence, etc.



On the other hand, online language and casual learning have been the newly developed trend among Indian people. It is expected that the segment will grow with a CAGR of around 42% in the next couple of years. There are online classes for a language such as English, German, French, Spanish, etc. The English language has the highest enrolment as compared to preferring any other language.



Along with these people are more and more tending towards casual or hobby learning which includes online music classes, dance classes, cooking classes, other skill development classes.



Major institutions and their brands

Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited - Simplilearn Courses & Tutorials

Brain4CE Education Solutions Private Limited - Edureka

Imarticus learning private limited - Imarticus

Intellipaat Software Solutions Private Limited - Intellipaat

Jigsaw academy education private limited - Jigsaw academy

Kings Learning Private Limited

Coursera India Private Limited

Other companies overview: Edx, Udemy, Manipal Global



Considered in this report

Geography: India & Global

Base Year: FY 2018-19

Estimated Year: FY 2019-20

Forecast Year: FY 2024-25

Aspects Covered In This Report

India online reskilled & certification learning market with its value, volume, and forecast along with its segments

India online language and casual learning market with its value, volume, and forecast along with its segments

Top profiled companies

Segment Covered In The Report

Online reskilled and certification course

Online language and casual learning

Sub-Segment Covered In The Report

Certification type

Language type

Devise preference

Payment mode

Payment period

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3i2fl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900