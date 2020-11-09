Dublin, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precast Concrete Construction Market Research Report by Structure - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Precast Concrete Construction Market is expected to grow from USD 17,937.56 Million in 2019 to USD 24,598.20 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.40%.



The report explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the market including Bison Manufacturing Limited, China National Building Material Company Limited, Coltman Precast Concrete Limited, CRH plc, Elematic Oyj, L&T Construction, Lafarge Holcim Limited, Taisei Corporation, and Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH.



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Precast Concrete Construction Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report provides:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Precast Concrete Construction Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Precast Concrete Construction Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Precast Concrete Construction Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Precast Concrete Construction Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Precast Concrete Construction Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Precast Concrete Construction Market?





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Outlook

3.2. Structure Outlook

3.3. Application Outlook

3.4. Geography Outlook

3.5. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Precast Concrete Construction Market, By Geography



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6.3. Client Customizations



7. Global Precast Concrete Construction Market, By Structure

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Beam and Column System

7.3. Floor and Roof System

7.4. Frame System

7.5. Wall System



8. Global Precast Concrete Construction Market, By Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Building

8.3. Civil



9. Americas Precast Concrete Construction Market



10. Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Construction Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Precast Concrete Construction Market



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Bison Manufacturing Limited

China National Building Material Company Limited

Coltman Precast Concrete Limited

CRH plc

Elematic Oyj

L&T Construction

Lafarge Holcim Limited

Taisei Corporation

Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH

