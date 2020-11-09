New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Ultrasound Market By Application, By End Use, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983160/?utm_source=GNW

For guiding interventional procedures, real-time 3D ultrasound holds many benefits. These devices can envision real-time tissue organs in 3D. Moreover, 3D ultrasound has a superior acquisition pace of 30 volumes every second contrasted and volumetric imaging choices including CT and MRI. Subsequently, it is anticipated to enhance clinical results and diminish the patient’s cost associated with the hospital.



The growing number of items launches and FDA endorsement for 3D innovations are additionally fueling the development of this market. For example, Philips Healthcare (Holland), in May 2020, has received the approval of the FDA to highlight its ultrasound solution for the management of COVID-19 related heart and lungs complication. Moreover, artificial intelligence guided 3D imaging is also anticipated to fuel the market for the 3D ultrasound. For example, in February 2020, Caption Health got the FDA approval for ultrasound programming that guides clinicians at capturing pictures of the heart.



The potential drivers of the market are expanding the frequency of target illness, the growing number of diagnostic centers, and a developing inclination for an insignificantly invasive technique. Besides, advancements in technology in 3D imaging have assisted in enhancing diagnosis by giving quick clinical data and helped in lessening medical services costs. The 3D imaging innovation capacities have spread across all the clinical applications from cardiology, gynecology, and obstetrics to emergency care. The cost-viability, speed, and efficient nature of 3D imaging are a few of the added benefits over other imaging modalities. As far as innovation, 3D ultrasound imaging is experiencing an evolution of miniaturization.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into General Imaging, Cardiovascular, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Point of Care. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Cart/Trolley and Handheld. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers), Canon, Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation), Hitachi, Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, ContextVision AB, Esaote SpA, Mindray Medical International Limited, and Carestream Health (Onex Corporation).



Strategies deployed in 3D Ultrasound Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Sep-2020: GE Healthcare came into collaboration with the Wipro and Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Following the collaboration, the companies announced the opening of an advanced center for innovation and research at the IISc campus in Bangalore. The center has been named as ‘WIPRO GE Healthcare – Computational and Data Sciences Collaborative Laboratory of Artificial Intelligence in Medical and Healthcare Imaging’. The center works on the next level of healthcare diagnostics with deep learning technology, artificial intelligence, and future-ready digital interfaces, for providing highly sophisticated diagnostic and medical image-reconstruction techniques and protocols for faster and better imaging.



Sep-2020: Fujifilm Sonosite signed an agreement with the CHEST Foundation, the charitable foundation of the American College of Chest Physicians. Both the companies would create the CHEST Foundation Research Grant in Ultrasonography and COVID-19. The grant aims to investigate the role of POCUS technology on COVID-19 patients through clinical research. Fujifilm Sonosite is contributing up to 2 grants of $30,000 to the CHEST Foundation under the joint program and will also donate Sonosite PX ultrasound systems to the selected research award sites.



Dec-2019: GE Healthcare came into collaboration with Formlabs, CMR Surgical Ltd., and Decisio Health, companies specialized in 3D printing, surgical robotics, and virtual care monitoring respectively. Following the collaboration, these three novel healthcare technologies helped GE in expanding its clinical capabilities and enabled more effective diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients.



Oct-2019: Fujifilm SonoSite, Inc. came into an agreement with Intelligent Ultrasound Group, a global, world-class ultrasound software, and simulation developer. The agreement was focused on enabling the companies to deliver a training solution to the point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) market. The agreement includes Intelligent Ultrasound Group’s BodyWorks Eve POCUS training solution and the HeartWorks transthoracic echocardiography (TTE) and transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) simulator training platforms. These platforms can be used to accelerate training for all Fujifilm SonoSite’s POCUS systems. This agreement provided clinicians the opportunity to work with two leading companies in their respective markets to access a robust POCUS training solution that facilitated increased adoption of a critical imaging modality in their institutions.



Oct-2018: GE Healthcare extended its partnership with SonoSim, a global leader in ultrasound education and training. The expansion was aimed to provide enhanced education services to new and existing ultrasound users around the world and across medical disciplines from women’s health and cardiology to point of care and primary care.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jul-2017: Royal Philips signed an agreement to acquire TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH, a leading provider of intelligent image analysis software, especially for diagnostic ultrasound. The acquisition would strengthen Philips’ leadership position in cardiac ultrasound, and support the company’s further expansion in other clinical areas, such as obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN).



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2020: GE Healthcare launched Voluson SWIFT, a new ultrasound system. The system was designed for helping women’s health clinicians expand diagnostic capabilities and improve patient outcomes. The system features industry-first AI algorithms to support auto recognition in addition to an ergonomic design, impeccable image quality, and tools to improve efficiency.



Sep-2020: Philips Healthcare introduced the Affiniti CVx, the latest addition to its portfolio of dedicated cardiovascular ultrasound solutions. The system supports cardiology departments in providing better care to more patients with increased efficiency and throughput. The new Affiniti CVx enables a tailored workflow for cardiologists by integrating with a common platform that was first introduced with Epiq CVx, the Philips premium cardiology ultrasound system.



Jul-2020: Fujifilm Sonosite unveiled the new Sonosite PX ultrasound system. This system has the most advanced image clarity ever seen in a Sonosite system, a suite of workflow efficiency features, and an adaptable form factor.



May-2019: Canon Medical Systems USA announced the launch of the Aplio a-series, a new line of ultrasound systems. These systems deliver high performance for multiple clinical uses at an affordable price point. These systems have been designed with the imaging, ergonomics, and workflow capabilities of Canon Medical’s premium ultrasound systems. The Aplio a-series includes the a550 and a450, which can cover a broad range of clinical areas, from cardiology to women’s health for routine day-to-day excellence.



Apr-2019: Royal Philips released the EPIQ CVx, an ultrasound system. The system was designed for providing exceptional image clarity and sharpness, improved exam efficiencies, more robust and reproducible quantification, enabled by anatomical intelligence along with extraordinary processing power. The EPIQ CVx includes TrueVue, offering clinicians the ability to see photorealistic renderings of the heart, which improves cardiac anatomy analysis by offering detailed tissue and depth perception imaging through a new virtual light source.



Feb-2019: Royal Philips unveiled EPIQ Elite, an ultrasound system that combines 3D and 4D imaging technology for reducing vascular examination times and improving the assessment of babies during pregnancy. The EPIQ Elite provides two new versions; one including Philips’ first dedicated solution for the diagnosis vascular assessment, the other with dedicated Obstetrics and Gynecology tools. Its xMATRIX transducer can produce 3D vascular images, enabling clinicians to see directly into a vessel to evaluate plaque spatial location and composition, as well as view 3D flow data to quickly assess stenotic conditions. With live ‘xPlane’ imaging clinicians can obtain two planes simultaneously for improving the accuracy of data collection, and reducing examination time by 20%.



Mar-2018: Canon Medical Systems USA expanded its Aplio i-series ultrasound platform with the launch of a new version of the Aplio i900 cardiovascular ultrasound system. The new Aplio i900 cardiovascular ultrasound system provides cardiologists with better imaging clarity, enabling them to quickly diagnose the conditions. The system features automated analysis and measurement tools such as ejection fraction with global longitudinal strain, myocardial performance index (MPI), and 3D wall motion tracking, which helps to identify early stages of cardiac disease and measure cardiac function in detail.



Mar-2018: Siemens Healthineers launched the Acuson Juniper, a new ultrasound system. This system has advanced applications and imaging performance while featuring a lightweight, ergonomic design and complete maneuverability for use across a wide variety of clinical segments. Acuson Juniper is equipped with 16 transducers and is customizable with advanced imaging applications for use in radiology and interventional radiology, urology, cardiovascular, orthopedic, and obstetrics/gynecological imaging.



May-2017: Royal Philips unveiled its TrueVue, GlassVue, and aReveal A.I. capabilities on Philips EPIQ 7 and 5 and Affiniti 70 and 50 ultrasound systems. These innovative visualization tools work together for enabling photorealistic, transparent, and 3D visualization in just one touch, delivering more reproducible and lifelike ultrasound images than traditional technologies.



Mar-2016: Mindray introduced the Resona 7, the flagship model of the Resona Series. This system leads to new waves in ultrasound innovation and has been powered by the revolutionary ZONE Sonography Technology. Resona 7’s new ZST+ platform brings image quality to a higher level with zone acquisition and channel data processing. Resona 7 also delivers useful tools for clinical research, such as V Flow for vascular hemodynamics evaluation and Smart Planes, which enables intelligent plane acquisition from a 3D dataset for fetal central nervous system diagnosis.



Geographical Expansions:



Feb-2020: Hitachi Healthcare Americas is opening a new research and development facility in its North American headquarters facility in Twinsburg, Ohio, USA. The Hitachi Healthcare Innovation Center of Excellence would use advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning to bring about a new generation of imaging technology. Hitachi Healthcare Americas currently sells and supports medical imaging devices including MRI, CT, and ultrasound at its Northeast Ohio facility. The opening of the R&D center would allow the Hitachi team to expand its scientific and engineering teams and more closely collaborate with industry key opinion leaders.



Approvals:



Oct-2020: GE Healthcare got FDA approval for its Ultra Edition package on Vivid1 cardiovascular ultrasound systems. These systems include new features based on artificial intelligence (AI) that enable clinicians to acquire faster, more repeatable exams consistently. Vivid Ultra Edition also offers uncompromised image quality and advanced visualization and navigation capabilities; HD Color displays anatomy and jet using shadowing, reflections, and transparency to enhance the 3D perception.



