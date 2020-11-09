RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION

RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-11-09 
Auction date:2020-11-09
Payment date:2020-11-09 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2021-02-08
Term:13 weeks
Offered volume:Unlimited
Total bid amount:SEK 0 billion
Number of bids0
Allotment:SEK 0 billion
Interest rate:Repo rate


RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-11-09 
Auction date:2020-11-09
Payment date:2020-11-09 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2021-05-10
Term:26 weeks
Offered volume:Unlimited
Total bid amount:SEK 0 billion
Number of bids0
Allotment:SEK 0 billion
Interest rate:
Repo rate