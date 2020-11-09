New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Educational Publishing Market in Europe 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983226/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on digital educational publishing market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the innovative marketing strategies by digital education content publishers and competitive price of digital educational content. In addition, innovative marketing strategies by digital education content publishers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital educational publishing market in Europe market analysis includes end-user segment



The digital educational publishing market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user

• K-12

• Higher education

• Corporate and skill-based



By Geographical Landscapes

• UK

• Germany

• Sweden

• Austria

• Switzerland

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the increasing number of e-learning enrolments in higher education sector as one of the prime reasons driving the digital educational publishing market in Europe growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our digital educational publishing market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Digital educational publishing market in Europe sizing

• Digital educational publishing market in Europe forecast

• Digital educational publishing market in Europe industry analysis





