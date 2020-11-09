LOS GATOS, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today announced it will participate in the 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference to be held virtually on Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020.



Atomera management will host one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative. Alternatively, please contact Atomera’s investor relations at investor@atomera.com.

About Atomera

Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

