BEIJING, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ:GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided an update on recent developments.
Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial and Recent Operating Highlights
“Despite COVID-19 pandemic’s impact in some of our major markets in the third quarter, we continued to see robust top-line growth with 37.6% year-over-year increase, representing an acceleration from the 28.3% year-over-year growth seen in the first half of 2020. The upward sales momentum was accompanied by strong margin improvements and SG&A operational efficiencies, compared to the same period last year,” remarked Mr. Sizhen Wang, co-founder and CEO of Genetron Health. “Overall, we had an eventful quarter and made significant progress across all business lines, and we are very pleased with our operational accomplishments and financial results.”
“Looking ahead, although the pandemic has largely remained stable in China in the recent weeks, we remain vigilant regarding the situation. With that said, we are particularly encouraged by our IVD (in-vitro diagnostic) and early screening sales momentum and expect those to be the growth drivers heading into next year. Our strategic focus going forward will be to accelerate the development of liquid biopsy-based solutions across the full-cycle cancer management, particularly in early screening and MRD. In early screening for liver cancer, we plan to further ramp up our commercialization initiatives in China, while advancing the preparations to commence clinical trials in both China and the US. We are progressing on a case control early screening study for colorectal cancer as well and expect to report preliminary data in 2021. Genetron is also working on other MRD projects in solid tumors with an initial focus on liver and colorectal cancer. For biopharma services, our pipeline is looking strong thanks partly to our newly added MRD capability in hematologic cancer. We are confident that we would become a prominent player in the liquid biopsy space and are committed to bringing these innovative products to patients faster,” concluded Mr. Wang.
Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Total revenue for the third quarter 2020 increased by 37.6% to RMB112.0 million (US$16.5 million) from RMB81.3 million in the same period of 2019.
Diagnosis and monitoring revenue increased by 45.0% to RMB101.5 million (US$15.0 million) in the third quarter 2020 from RMB70.0 million in the same period of 2019. The increase was driven by the growth in the revenues generated from both the provision of LDT services and the sale of IVD products.
Contracted in-hospital partners
|2019
|1Q20
|2Q20
|3Q20
|IVD In-hospital partners
|13
|13
|18
|20
|2019
|1Q20
|2Q20
|3Q20
|Total in-hospital partners(1)
|25
|26
|35
|38
|Note:
(1) The number of total in-hospital partners include both sales of LDT services and IVD products.
Revenue generated from development services decreased by 7.6% to RMB10.4 million (US$1.5 million) in the third quarter 2020, from RMB11.3 million in the same period of 2019. The change mainly resulted from the decrease in sequencing services, reflecting the adjustment of the Company’s business strategy towards biopharmaceutical services and in the increased revenue from biopharmaceutical services recorded in the third quarter 2020.
Despite higher revenue, cost of revenue decreased by 6.8% to RMB42.3 million (US$6.2 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to RMB45.4 million in the same period of 2019. These decreases were primarily due to economies of scale.
Gross profit increased by 93.7% to RMB69.6 million (US$10.3 million) in the third quarter 2020 from RMB35.9 million in the same period of 2019. Gross margin increased to 62.2% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 44.2% in the same period of 2019. Year-over-year gross margin improvements were seen across all major business lines, mainly attributable to improved scale, operational optimization, and better product mix.
Operating expenses increased by 7.4% to RMB128.8 million (US$19.0 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, from RMB120.0 million in the same period of 2019.
Selling expenses continued to decline, decreasing by 7.9% to RMB60.6 million (US$8.9 million) in the third quarter 2020 from RMB65.7 million in the same period of 2019. Selling expenses as a percentage of revenues decreased to 54.1% in the third quarter 2020 from 80.8% in the same period of 2019. These decreases were primarily due to increased sales productivity.
Administrative expenses decreased by 2.9% to RMB32.4 million (US$4.8 million) in the third quarter 2020 from RMB33.4 million in the same period of 2019. Administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues decreased to 29.0% in the third quarter 2020 from 41.1% in the third quarter 2019, reflecting the benefit of improved operational scale.
Research and development expenses increased by 85.8% to RMB38.6 million (US$5.7 million) in the third quarter 2020 from RMB20.8 million in the same period of 2019. The increase was driven by continued innovation efforts inclusive of development of new products and technologies, as well as clinical trial activities. Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues increased to 34.4% in the third quarter of 2020 from 25.5% in the same period of 2019.
As a result of the above, operating loss decreased by 29.5% to RMB59.2 million (US$8.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, from RMB84.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
Finance income increased to RMB12.8 million (US$1.9 million) in the third quarter 2020 from RMB26,000 in the same period of 2019. The increase was driven by the foreign currency exchange gain.
Loss for the period was RMB48.0 million (US$7.1 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to RMB274.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
Non-IFRS loss for the period, defined as loss for the period excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value change and other loss of financial instruments with preferred rights, was RMB43.7 million (US$6.4 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to RMB75.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
Basic loss per ordinary share was RMB0.11 (US$0.02) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with a basic loss per ordinary share of RMB2.15 for the same period of 2019. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of financial instruments with preferred rights and other loss of financial instruments with preferred rights, non-IFRS basic loss per ordinary share was RMB0.10 (US$0.01) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with non-IFRS basic loss per ordinary share of RMB0.59 for the same period of 2019. Diluted loss per ordinary share is equivalent to basic loss per ordinary share. Each ADS represents of five ordinary shares, par value US$0.00002 per share.
Cash, cash equivalents and financial assets at fair value were RMB1,868.5 million (US$275.2 million) as of September 30, 2020.
About Genetron Holdings Limited
Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:GTH) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Exchange Rate Information
All translations made in the financial statements or elsewhere in this press release made from RMB into United States dollars (“US$”) are solely for convenience and calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB6.7896, representing the exchange rate as of September 30, 2020, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate, or at any other rate, on September 30, 2020.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The Company uses non-IFRS loss and non-IFRS loss per ordinary share for the year/period, which are non-IFRS financial measures, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that non-IFRS loss and non-IFRS loss per ordinary share help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that the Company includes in its loss for the year/period. The Company believes that non-IFRS loss and non-IFRS loss per ordinary share for the year/period provide useful information about its results of operations, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.
Non-IFRS loss and non-IFRS loss per ordinary share for the year/period should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to operating profit, loss for the year/period or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review non-IFRS loss and non-IFRS loss per ordinary share for the year/period and the reconciliation to its most directly comparable IFRS measures. Non-IFRS loss and non-IFRS loss per ordinary share for the year/period presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Non-IFRS loss and non-IFRS loss per ordinary share for the year/period represent loss for the year/period excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of financial instruments with preferred rights and other loss of financial instruments with preferred rights (if applicable).
Please see the “Unaudited Non-IFRS Financial Measure” included in this press release for a full reconciliation of non-IFRS loss for the year/period to loss for the year/period and non-IFRS loss per ordinary share for the year/period to loss per ordinary share for the year/period.
GENETRON HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
|September
30, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|September
30, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|RMB’000
|RMB’000
|US$’000
|RMB’000
|RMB’000
|US$’000
|Revenue
|81,344
|111,963
|16,490
|220,485
|290,541
|42,792
|Cost of revenue
|(45,398
|)
|(42,331
|)
|(6,235
|)
|(121,315
|)
|(114,448
|)
|(16,856
|)
|Gross profit
|35,946
|69,632
|10,255
|99,170
|176,093
|25,936
|Selling expenses
|(65,716
|)
|(60,558
|)
|(8,919
|)
|(184,549
|)
|(175,000
|)
|(25,775
|)
|Administrative expenses
|(33,416
|)
|(32,440
|)
|(4,778
|)
|(88,471
|)
|(81,969
|)
|(12,073
|)
|Research and
development expenses
|(20,752
|)
|(38,556
|)
|(5,679
|)
|(59,336
|)
|(96,030
|)
|(14,144
|)
|Net impairment losses on
financial and contract assets
|(331
|)
|(1,107
|)
|(163
|)
|(736
|)
|(2,097
|)
|(309
|)
|Other income/(loss) - net
|259
|3,819
|562
|11,813
|(513
|)
|(75
|)
|Operating expenses
|(119,956
|)
|(128,842
|)
|(18,977
|)
|(321,279
|)
|(355,609
|)
|(52,376
|)
|Operating loss
|(84,010
|)
|(59,210
|)
|(8,722
|)
|(222,109
|)
|(179,516
|)
|(26,440
|)
|Finance income
|26
|12,772
|1,881
|438
|11,062
|1,629
|Finance costs
|(2,134
|)
|(1,560
|)
|(230
|)
|(3,603
|)
|(3,997
|)
|(589
|)
|Finance (costs)/income - net
|(2,108
|)
|11,212
|1,651
|(3,165
|)
|7,065
|1,040
|Fair value loss of financial
instruments with preferred rights
|(187,955
|)
|-
|-
|(315,962
|)
|(2,823,370
|)
|(415,837
|)
|Loss before
income tax
|(274,073
|)
|(47,998
|)
|(7,071
|)
|(541,236
|)
|(2,995,821
|)
|(441,237
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss for the period
|(274,073
|)
|(47,998
|)
|(7,071
|)
|(541,236
|)
|(2,995,821
|)
|(441,237
|)
|Loss attributable to:
|Owners of the Company
|(274,073
|)
|(47,998
|)
|(7,071
|)
|(541,236
|)
|(2,995,821
|)
|(441,237
|)
|Loss per share
|RMB
|RMB
|USD
|RMB
|RMB
|USD
|-Basic and diluted
|(2.15
|)
|(0.11
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(4.35
|)
|(12.02
|)
|(1.77
|)
|Loss per ADS
|-Basic and diluted
|(0.53
|)
|(0.08
|)
|(60.10
|)
|(8.85
|)
|Shares used in loss per
ordinary share computation:
|-Basic and diluted
|127,274,280
|454,231,486
|454,231,486
|124,286,433
|249,230,922
|249,230,922
|ADS used in loss per ADS computation:
|
|-Basic and diluted
|90,846,297
|90,846,297
|49,846,184
|49,846,184
GENETRON HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|RMB’000
|RMB’000
|US$’000
|RMB’000
|RMB’000
|US$’000
|Loss for the period
|(274,073
|)
|(47,998
|)
|(7,071
|)
|(541,236
|)
|(2,995,821
|)
|(441,237
|)
|Adjustments:
|Share-based
compensation
|10,755
|4,268
|629
|31,494
|19,222
|2,831
|Fair value loss of
financial instruments
with preferred rights
|187,955
|-
|-
|315,962
|2,823,370
|415,837
|Non-IFRS Loss
|(75,363
|)
|(43,730
|)
|(6,442
|)
|(193,780
|)
|(153,229
|)
|(22,569
|)
|Attributable to:
|Owners of the Company
|(75,363
|)
|(43,730
|)
|(6,442
|)
|(193,780
|)
|(153,229
|)
|(22,569
|)
|Non-IFRS loss per share
|RMB
|RMB
|USD
|RMB
|RMB
|USD
|-Basic and diluted
|(0.59
|)
|(0.10
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(1.56
|)
|(0.61
|)
|(0.09
|)
|Non-IFRS loss per
ADS(5 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)
|-Basic and diluted
|(0.48
|)
|(0.07
|)
|(3.07
|)
|(0.45
|)
|Shares used in non-IFRS loss per ordinary share computation:
|-Basic and diluted
|127,274,280
|454,231,486
|454,231,486
|124,286,433
|249,230,922
|249,230,922
|ADS used in non-IFRS loss per ADS computation:
|-Basic and diluted
|90,846,297
|90,846,297
|49,846,184
|49,846,184
GENETRON HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION
|Diagnosis and
monitoring
|Diagnosis and
monitoring
|Development
services
|Total
|- provision of
LDT services
|- sale of IVD
products
|RMB’000
|RMB’000
|RMB’000
|RMB’000
|Three months ended September 30, 2019
|Revenue
|60,542
|9,490
|11,312
|81,344
|Segment profit/(loss)
|34,605
|2,707
|(1,366
|)
|35,946
|Three months ended September 30, 2020
|Revenue
|71,406
|30,110
|10,447
|111,963
|Segment profit
|49,212
|18,439
|1,981
|69,632
|Nine months ended September 30, 2019
|Revenue
|169,285
|14,434
|36,766
|220,485
|Segment profit/(loss)
|101,533
|4,576
|(6,939
|)
|99,170
|Nine months ended September 30, 2020
|Revenue
|194,754
|67,468
|28,319
|290,541
|Segment profit
|130,961
|43,827
|1,305
|176,093
GENETRON HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|As at December 31,2019
|As at September 30,2020
|RMB’000
|RMB’000
|US$’000
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|83,013
|73,500
|10,825
|Right-of-use assets
|43,182
|57,204
|8,425
|Intangible assets
|5,482
|9,453
|1,392
|Prepayments
|12,679
|11,975
|1,765
|Total non-current assets
|144,356
|152,132
|22,407
|Current assets
|Inventories
|17,896
|22,972
|3,383
|Contract assets
|1,020
|1,698
|250
|Other current assets
|43,711
|40,494
|5,965
|Trade receivables
|83,757
|128,013
|18,854
|Other receivables and prepayments
|19,526
|33,011
|4,862
|Amounts due from related parties
|1,064
|72
|11
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|122,224
|233,534
|34,396
|Cash and cash equivalents
|139,954
|1,635,000
|240,809
|Total current assets
|429,152
|2,094,794
|308,530
|Total assets
|573,508
|2,246,926
|330,937
GENETRON HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS （CONTINUED)
|As at December 31,2019
|As at September 30,202
|RMB’000
|RMB’000
|US$’000
|LIABILITIES
|Non-current liabilities
|Financial instruments with preferred rights
|2,106,334
|-
|-
|Borrowings
|3,643
|5,921
|872
|Lease liabilities
|29,124
|40,090
|5,905
|Total non-current liabilities
|2,139,101
|46,011
|6,777
|Current liabilities
|Trade payables
|49,955
|26,595
|3,917
|Contract liabilities
|18,189
|6,132
|903
|Other payables and accruals
|109,683
|263,576
|38,821
|Amounts due to related parties
|34
|-
|-
|Borrowings
|19,514
|53,097
|7,820
|Lease liabilities
|15,363
|15,459
|2,277
|Total current liabilities
|212,738
|364,859
|53,738
|Total liabilities
|2,351,839
|410,870
|60,515
|Net (liabilities)/assets
|(1,778,331
|)
|1,836,056
|270,422
|SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT)/EQUITY
|(Deficit)/equity attributable to owners of the Company
|Share capital
|17
|59
|9
|Share premium
|-
|6,657,562
|980,553
|Treasury shares
|(3,578
|)
|-
|-
|Other reserves
|69,207
|18,233
|2,685
|Accumulated losses
|(1,843,977
|)
|(4,839,798
|)
|(712,825
|)
|Total shareholders’ (deficit)/equity
|(1,778,331
|)
|1,836,056
|270,422
