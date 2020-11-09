New York, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Vitro and In-Vivo Micro Electrode Array Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983220/?utm_source=GNW

49 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on the in-vitro and in-vivo micro electrode array market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the extensive use of MEAs in neuroscience research, wide applications of in vitro CMOS-based MEAs, and the advent of 3D nanoparticle printing technology. In addition, Extensive use of MEAs in neuroscience research is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The in-vitro and in-vivo micro electrode array market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment, and geographical landscapes.



The in-vitro and in-vivo micro electrode array market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial labs and CROs

• Academic, govt, and other research labs



By Type

• Multiwell MEA

• Single well MEA



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the potential application in cancer tissue detection as one of the prime reasons driving the in-vitro and in-vivo micro electrode array market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing need for R&D owing to the rising incidence of pandemic diseases and the emergence of neurostimulation devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the in-vitro and in-vivo micro electrode array market covers the following areas:

• In-vitro and in-vivo micro electrode array market sizing

• In-vitro and in-vivo micro electrode array market forecast

• In-vitro and in-vivo micro electrode array market industry analysis





