Pune, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market size is anticipated to exhibit 4.6% CAGR and reach valuation of US$ 33,958.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 23,822.5 Mn in 2017. The North America market was worth US$ 9,929.6 Mn in 2017. It is expected to show steady rise owing to the rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and increasing awareness about this disorder.

Key Industry Developments:

A targeted methotrexate prodrug to mitigate the toxicity in treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis is being developed by a Danish start-up company ROS Therapeutics

In April 2017, Unichem Laboratories received approval from the US FDA for Piroxicam Capsules for the treatment of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/rheumatoid-arthritis-therapeutics-market-100488





North America to Lead Global Market with Rising Prevalence of Rheumatoid Arthritis

The North America market was worth US$ 9,929.6 Mn in 2017. It is expected to show steady rise owing to the rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and increasing awareness about this disorder. Adding to that, governments of North America are investing huge sums for improving the healthcare and medical facilities in the region. This is helping the rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market to grow at an impressive pace in North America.

On the other side, the demand for rheumatoid arthritis treatment is likely to grow at a considerable pace in Asia Pacific. This is owing to the entry of new drugs, especially biologics, for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in the market. This, coupled with expansion of healthcare and medical infrastructure in emerging nations, is likely to help rheumatoid arthritis therapeutic market in Asia Pacific gain more momentum.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/rheumatoid-arthritis-therapeutics-market-100488





Biologics Segment to Account for Highest Market Share

In terms of product type, the biologics segment is anticipated to hold the highest share in the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In 2017, the biologics segment held 87.6% of the rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market.

This is because biologics targeting specific components of the immune response system help to slow down the rate of progression of arthritis in the patient. They also help in improving the physical functionality of patients and are cost efficient as compared to other treatment methods, which helps to increase the demand for biologics in the market.

Presence of expensive drugs for rheumatoid arthritis treatment, coupled with, favorable reimbursement policies are factors propelling the global market. Developing countries are making efforts to improve their medical infrastructure in order to provide medical aid for diseases such as chronic arthritis and other chronic diseases and this is another key factor helping the market to grow.





Quick Buy - Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100488





Increasing Number of Medical Professionals Facilitating Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment

Rise in geriatric population is a key factor enabling growth in the market. The prevalence of arthritis is considerably high among aged population, which is why a rise in their number is expected to bode well for the overall market.

In case of rheumatoid arthritis, improvement in diagnostic procedures is favoring growth of the global market for rheumatoid arthritis. Furthermore, the market is expected to gain from the spread of various awareness programs and increasing number of skilled healthcare professionals.

In 2017, AbbVie Inc., emerged dominant in the global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market. At present there are numerous market players operating in the market, out of which about ten players hold 80% of the market. In order to gain competitive advantage, some of the leading companies are focusing on investing increasingly towards research and development of novel therapeutics.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/rheumatoid-arthritis-therapeutics-market-100488





List of the other key players operating in the global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market:

Pfizer Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

CELGENE CORPORATION

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

UCB S.A.

Eli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Other players





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/rheumatoid-arthritis-therapeutics-market-100488





Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

• Biologics

• Non-Biologics

o Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammataory Drugs (NSAIDs)

o Synthetic Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (sDMARDs)

o Others

By Distribution Channels

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), Non-biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online pharmacies) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Hiv/Aids Drugs Market Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs), Integrase Inhibitors, Combination HIV Medicines, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2026

Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Share and Global Trend By Type (Autistic Disorder, Asperger Syndrome, Pervasive Developmental Disorder, Others), By Treatment Type (Communication & Behavioral Therapies, Drug Therapies) and Geography Forecast till 2026

ePharmacy Market Share and Global Trend By Product (Over-the-Counter Products, Prescription Medicine) and Geography forecast till 2026

Antipsychotic Drugs Market Share and Industry Analysis, By Disease (Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder, Unipolar Depression, Dementia, Others), By Therapeutic Class (First Generation, Second Generation, Third Generation), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



