The outlook for this report is from 2020 to 2050 integrating all end user energy carrier generation outputs into a coherent energy mix to meet the needs of an increasingly urbanised population and growing economy.



The primary energy carriers in Ethiopia are all analysed and forecasted. The economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly on energy production and consumption, are analysed extensively in the report.



Key Topics Covered:

Scope

Methodology

Key Findings

Introduction

Coronavirus Shock

World Economic Outlook

Sectoral Growth of Energy

2020 Consumption of Energy

2050 Consumption of Energy

Glossary and References

Companies Mentioned

Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation

Universal Electrification Access Program

Stiftung Solar Energy Foundation

Beshah International Solar and Information Technology

Green Light Planet

Lydetco Plc

Niwa Solar

Solartech

Azuri Technologies

Ethio Resource Group

Ministry of Water

Irrigation and Electricity

Ethiopia Energy Authority

Ethiopian Electric Power

Ethiopian Rural Energy Development and Promotion Centre

Rural Electrification Fund

Petroleum Operation Department

East African Power Pool

Plan International Spain

Schneider Electric

Statera Capital

Sustainable Agriculture Community Development Programme

Accenture Development Partnerships

