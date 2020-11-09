Dublin, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethiopia Energy Requirements Forecasted to 2050" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The outlook for this report is from 2020 to 2050 integrating all end user energy carrier generation outputs into a coherent energy mix to meet the needs of an increasingly urbanised population and growing economy.

The primary energy carriers in Ethiopia are all analysed and forecasted. The economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly on energy production and consumption, are analysed extensively in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Scope
  • Methodology
  • Key Findings
  • Introduction
  • Coronavirus Shock
  • World Economic Outlook
  • Sectoral Growth of Energy
  • 2020 Consumption of Energy
  • 2050 Consumption of Energy
  • Glossary and References

Companies Mentioned

  • Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation
  • Universal Electrification Access Program
  • Stiftung Solar Energy Foundation
  • Beshah International Solar and Information Technology
  • Green Light Planet
  • Lydetco Plc
  • Niwa Solar
  • Solartech
  • Azuri Technologies
  • Ethio Resource Group
  • Ministry of Water
  • Irrigation and Electricity
  • Ethiopia Energy Authority
  • Ethiopian Electric Power
  • Ethiopian Rural Energy Development and Promotion Centre
  • Rural Electrification Fund
  • Petroleum Operation Department
  • East African Power Pool
  • Plan International Spain
  • Schneider Electric
  • Statera Capital
  • Sustainable Agriculture Community Development Programme
  • Accenture Development Partnerships

