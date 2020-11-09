DEVON, Pa., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and provided an overview of recent operational highlights.



“We made good clinical, operational and regulatory progress during the third quarter of 2020 including presenting new data from the pivotal CONNECT-FX and Phase 2 BRIGHT trials, and completing our discussions with the FDA to clarify our clinical path forward to late stage clinical trials in patients with certain developmental and epileptic encephalopathies,” said Armando Anido, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba. “The fourth quarter of this year is another important period for Zynerba. In particular, we look forward to announcing the results of our fourth quarter meeting with the FDA to discuss our pivotal CONNECT-FX results in patients with a fully methylated FMR1 gene and to understand the regulatory path forward.”

Third quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights

Zygel in Fragile X Syndrome (FXS)

Zynerba Expects to Announce the Outcome of its Fourth Quarter Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to Discuss the CONNECT-FX Trial and the Regulatory Path Forward for Zygel™ in Pediatric and Adolescent Patients with a Fully Methylated FMR1 Gene (FMet) in the Fourth Quarter of 2020 (Press release)

Presented New CONNECT-FX Data Supporting FMR1 Methylation Status as a Correlate to Fragile X Syndrome Severity at the Virtual Joint 16th International Child Neurology Congress (ICNC) & 49th Annual Child Neurology Society (CNS) Meeting

Zynerba utilized psychometric analyses to determine what constitutes a clinically meaningful change from baseline as measured by subscales of the ABC-C FXS . The results of these analyses defined a clinically meaningful treatment response over 12 weeks of treatment as an improvement of three points or greater for the Social Avoidance subscale, nine points or greater for the Irritability subscale, and five points or greater for the Socially Unresponsive / Lethargic subscale. Through this analysis, the Company determined that 58.2% of FMet patients receiving Zygel achieved a clinically meaningful change in their socially avoidant behavior compared to 40.6% of patients receiving placebo (p=0.031; statistically significant), and 40.3% of patients receiving Zygel achieved a clinically meaningful change in Irritability compared to 23.8% of patients receiving placebo (p=0.036; statistically significant). (Press release)

Presented CONNECT-FX Data Showing Statistically Significant Caregiver-Reported Improvements in Most Impactful FXS Behaviors at the 17th NFXF International Conference Research Roundup; Results Support Statistically Significant Results of Pre-planned Ad Hoc Analysis in FMet Patients

Consistent with guidance from the FDA on capturing the voice of the patient in drug development, the Company collected qualitative data on the clinical relevance of various FXS behaviors to caregivers during CONNECT-FX. The results of the Qualitative Caregiver Reported Behavioral Survey indicate that caregivers found anxiety, socially avoidant behaviors, and disruptive behaviors to be the most challenging. The results of the Caregiver Global Impression – Change survey show a broad shift toward global improvement from baseline to week 12 in FMet patients, with three of the four behavioral domains (social avoidance and isolation, irritable and disruptive behaviors, and social interactions) showing statistically significant improvements in favor of patients on Zygel compared to placebo and the fourth domain (overall behavior) trending toward significance. (Press release)

Received New U.S. Patent for Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome with Cannabidiol

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent No. 10,758,497, titled “Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome with Cannabidiol” which includes claims directed to a method of treating FXS comprising administering 250mg or 500mg of synthetic or purified cannabidiol in a pharmaceutically acceptable carrier to a person in need thereof. This new patent, which expires in 2038, is part of an expanding intellectual property portfolio covering Zygel. (Press release)

Zygel in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Zynerba Intends to Discuss the Results of the Phase 2 BRIGHT Trial in Children and Adolescents with Moderate to Severe ASD and the Path Forward with the FDA in the First Half of 2021

Presented New Data Describing Statistically Significant Results from the Phase 2 BRIGHT Trial in Patients with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) at the Virtual Joint 16th International Child Neurology Congress (ICNC) & 49th Annual Child Neurology Society (CNS) Meeting

Patients receiving Zygel in this study achieved statistically significant caregiver-reported improvements compared to baseline across all subscales of the Autism Impact Measure, which was designed to measure change in frequency and impact of core ASD symptoms: Atypical behavior (p<0.001), Communication (p<0.001), Peer Interaction (p<0.001), Repetitive Behavior (p<0.001), and Social Reciprocity (p=0.0053). In addition, statistically significant improvements compared to baseline were observed at week 14 of treatment with Zygel in the Autism Parenting Stress Index (p<0.0001). Zynerba also measured notable improvements in behaviors utilizing the Qualitative Caregiver Behavioral Problems Survey after 14 weeks of study drug. Clinically meaningful improvements were observed by a majority of surveyed caregivers in behavioral, social and emotional behavioral problems. (Press release)

Zygel in 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome (22q)

Received Orphan Drug Designation for Cannabidiol for the Treatment of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome

The FDA granted orphan drug designation for cannabidiol for use in treating 22q, a rare midline condition featuring physical abnormalities and debilitating neuropsychiatric and behavioral symptoms including anxiety, withdrawn behavior, and social interaction problems. Companies receiving orphan drug designation may be entitled to various incentives, including tax credits for qualified clinical studies, waiver of new drug application (NDA) / biologics license application (BLA) user fees, and eligibility for a seven-year exclusive marketing period for that drug and use upon marketing approval. (Press release)

Zygel in Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEE)

Concluded Successful Discussions with FDA Regarding the DEE Program and Path Forward; Evaluation of Initial Targets for Late Stage Clinical Evaluation Progressing

Zynerba concluded its iterative discussions with the FDA utilizing their ‘Written Response Only’ (WRO) meeting format regarding the clinical pathway for Zygel in DEE during which the FDA expressed support for a development program which would evaluate the treatment of focal-impaired awareness and convulsive seizures. Due to the heterogeneity of patients who fall under the DEE umbrella, Zynerba will pursue individual syndromes rather than considering DEE as a single disorder or condition. The Company is in the process of finalizing its evaluation of which epileptic syndromes it may pursue with Zygel, and expects to disclose its first clinical target around year end 2020. (Press release)

Third quarter 2020 Financial Results

As of September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $64.3 million, compared to $70.1 million as of December 31, 2019. Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $5.8 million, including stock-based compensation of $0.5 million. General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $3.4 million, including stock-based compensation expense of $0.7 million. The net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $9.0 million with basic and diluted net loss per share of $(0.31).

Financial Outlook

Management believes that the current cash and cash equivalents is sufficient to fund operations and capital requirements until late in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. We are committed to improving the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Learn more at www.zynerba.com and follow us on Twitter at @ZynerbaPharma.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 5,805,948 $ (1,604,399 ) $ 30,038,582 $ 12,926,096 General and administrative 3,425,831 3,530,617 11,834,434 9,977,550 Total operating expenses 9,231,779 1,926,218 41,873,016 22,903,646 Loss from operations (9,231,779 ) (1,926,218 ) (41,873,016 ) (22,903,646 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 10,781 436,846 239,066 1,226,998 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 172,467 (457,018 ) (85,171 ) (551,944 ) Total other income (expense) 183,248 (20,172 ) 153,895 675,054 Net loss $ (9,048,531 ) $ (1,946,390 ) $ (41,719,121 ) $ (22,228,592 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (1.59 ) $ (1.03 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 29,243,375 23,186,410 26,258,626 21,598,764 Non-cash stock-based compensation included above: Research and development $ 544,909 $ 573,446 $ 1,590,285 $ 1,915,578 General and administrative 717,716 802,779 2,343,125 2,438,644 Total $ 1,262,625 $ 1,376,225 $ 3,933,410 $ 4,354,222

ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,311,205 $ 70,063,242 Incentive and tax receivables 6,533,079 14,613,969 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,913,112 2,378,812 Total current assets 74,757,396 87,056,023 Property and equipment, net 596,512 362,724 Incentive and tax receivables 1,684,616 — Right-of-use assets 166,889 345,849 Total assets $ 77,205,413 $ 87,764,596 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,404,129 $ 4,740,981 Accrued expenses 6,987,653 7,073,506 Lease liabilities 174,073 243,677 Total current liabilities 10,565,855 12,058,164 Lease liabilities, long-term — 109,689 Total liabilities 10,565,855 12,167,853 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 29,449 23,211 Additional paid-in capital 259,164,854 226,409,156 Accumulated deficit (192,554,745 ) (150,835,624 ) Total stockholders' equity 66,639,558 75,596,743 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 77,205,413 $ 87,764,596

Zynerba Contacts



Jim Fickenscher, CFO and VP Corporate Development

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

484.581.7483

fickenscherj@zynerba.com

Will Roberts, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

484.581.7489

robertsw@zynerba.com