Dublin, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Health Market Research Report: By Technology (Mobile Health, Electronic Health Record, Telemedicine, Healthcare Analytics), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Individuals) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital health market is expected to generate a revenue of $884.1 billion, progressing at a 21.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030).



The market is growing due to the rising requirement for remote patient monitoring services, growing number of smartphone and tablet users, increasing support from governments regarding digital health solutions, advancements in applications of mobile health technologies, and surging need for advanced healthcare information systems.



On the basis of technology, the digital health market is divided into electronic health record, mHealth, healthcare analytics, and telemedicine. Out of these, the mHealth division is projected to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come. These technologies aid healthcare organizations to decrease medical costs and offer remote patient monitoring, so the need for visiting hospitals frequently is eliminated. Furthermore, mHealth assists in wellness and disease management, thereby leading to its increasing demand.



North America held the major share of the digital health market during 2014-2019 and is further expected to emerge as the largest market in the years to come as well. The surging adoption of digital health solutions, enhancements in the healthcare infrastructure, initiatives that are being taken by several government associations for implementing this technology in healthcare settings, and rise in the healthcare spending are driving the regional domain.



Some of the key companies operating in the digital health market are Cerner Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, eClinicalWorks LLC, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, athenahealth Inc., General Electric Company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., AT&T Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Technology

4.1.1.1 mHealth

4.1.1.1.1 Connected devices

4.1.1.1.2 mHealth apps

4.1.1.1.3 Services

4.1.1.2 EHR

4.1.1.2.1 Web/cloud-based

4.1.1.2.2 On-premises

4.1.1.3 Telemedicine

4.1.1.3.1 Teleconsulting

4.1.1.3.2 Telemonitoring

4.1.1.3.3 Tele-education

4.1.1.3.4 Teletraining

4.1.1.3.5 Others

4.1.1.4 Healthcare analytics

4.1.1.4.1 Descriptive

4.1.1.4.2 Predictive

4.1.1.4.3 Prescriptive

4.1.2 By End User

4.1.2.1 Hospitals

4.1.2.2 Clinics

4.1.2.3 Individuals

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Increasing number of partnerships and agreements

4.2.1.2 Rising number of acquisitions

4.2.1.3 Advanced applications of cloud computing in digital health

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Increasing penetration of smartphone and tablet users

4.2.2.2 Growing need for remote patient monitoring services

4.2.2.3 Growing mHealth adoption

4.2.2.4 Government support for digital health solutions

4.2.2.5 Increasing demand for advanced healthcare information systems

4.2.2.6 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 High-capital expenditure and maintenance requirement

4.2.3.2 Inadequate healthcare infrastructure in developing countries

4.2.3.3 Privacy and security concerns

4.2.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Increasing popularity of patient-centric EHR systems

4.2.4.2 Emerging markets offering lucrative opportunities

4.3 Impact of COVID-19

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 mHealth Market by Product & Service

5.1.2 EHR Market by Delivery Mode

5.1.3 Telemedicine Market by Service

5.1.4 Healthcare Analytics Market by Type

5.2 By End User

5.3 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Technology

6.1.1 mHealth Market by Product & Service

6.1.2 EHR Market by Delivery Mode

6.1.3 Telemedicine Market by Service

6.1.4 Healthcare Analytics Market by Type

6.2 By End User

6.3 By Country

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

11.2 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.2.2 Product Launches and Approvals

11.2.3 Partnerships and Agreements

11.2.4 Client Wins

11.2.5 Other Developments

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Business Overview

12.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.3 Key Financial Summary

Qualcomm Incorporated

Cerner Corporation

eClinicalWorks LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

athenahealth Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

