MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Holly Carol has published her debut book of poetry through which she explores complicated emotions of the heart – most notably, love – and shares snippets of her experiences as an international teacher.



In “From My Heart to Yours,” Holly captures more than the cliched “heartache and pain” of life and examines different perspectives on familial love, friendship, romantic love, and love of the world at large. Holly’s themes access a wide range of emotions, from strong rebuttals of bigotry and violence to reflections on intimate moments spent in nature and with God.



“Ever since I was young, I’ve written to cope,” Holly said. “When I would be stressed, I would sleep with a notebook in my bed, because if I didn’t write my feelings down, they wouldn’t go away, and I wouldn’t be able to sleep. There has always been a need in me to write, and that need grew immensely at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. I found myself with a lot of time and inspiration, so I put pen to paper and created this – my first book.”



In this deeply personal collection, Holly’s poems offer comfort and demonstrate that no one is truly alone. Inspired by Holly’s beliefs, faith, and experiences, her unique voice and stirring poems will captivate readers, encourage them to appreciate the beauty in little things, and take their breath away.



“There really is something for everyone in these pages,” Angelina Edison, a creative writing teacher at Minot High School, wrote about Holly’s book in the foreword of “From My Heart to Yours.” “As Holly’s creative writing teacher from her high school days, I am honored that she has shared her poetry with me all these years later. Her matured writing voice captured my attention. Her honest, strong poetry kept me reading and left me gratified.”



“From My Heart to Yours”

By Holly Carol

ISBN: 978-1-4808-9210-1 (sc)

ISBN: 978-1-4808-9209-5 (hc)

ISBN: 978-1-4808-9218-7 (e)

Available through Archway Publishing, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon



About the author

Holly Carol is an English teacher who has taught around the world for more than a decade. Holly earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice and sociology from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va. She loves reading, writing, painting, crafting, scuba diving, being out in nature, and spending time with her family and friends. Holly enjoys meeting people from all walks of life and sees every day as an adventure. “From My Heart to Yours” is her first published book of poetry. Holly currently resides in Miami Beach, Fla.



