Las Vegas, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Aspire Technology, developer of digital asset creation technologies, today announced that its ASP and GASP tokens are now available on Changelly (https://changelly.com/), one of the easiest to use and most customer-friendly non-custodial cryptocurrency exchanges. This is yet another exciting milestone for Aspire, following its recent listing on another popular exchange, HitBTC.



“We’re pleased to introduce Aspire to Changelly users, making it easier than ever to buy GASP and ASP,” said Jim Blasko, Founder and CEO of Aspire. “Our latest exchange listing shows how quickly Aspire is gaining traction, and we are excited for what is to come.”



The Aspire platform, which consists of the Aspire (ASP) digital asset creation platform and Aspire Gas (GASP) blockchain, is the first digital asset creation platform to be free of double spending, resisting both mining exploits and 51 percent attacks that are common to proof-of-work blockchains. By improving upon legacy Counterparty open-source code and grafting in automated checkpoints and mining difficulty mechanisms, Aspire is immune to takeovers or mining exploits that have caused many other blockchains to lose funds or collapse entirely.

Aspire (ASP) improves on speed, cost, and security for creating both fungible and non-fungible (NFT) tokens. It allows professional developers and hobbyists alike to create extensive digital assets involving up to 92 billion tokens per asset, as well as unlimited sub-assets, with no programming experience required, for about a dollar per asset. Aspire Gas (GASP) powers Aspire transactions for thousandths of a penny per transaction.



Aspire is far more affordable than Counterparty, Omni, Ethereum, Ravencoin, NEO, or any other digital asset creation platform. The gAsp core and its increased speed allows for secure confirmations that average about 2 minutes, which is 5x faster than Counterparty or Bitcoin. The gAsp's core is built on PoW (Proof of Work) via scrypt mining and is designed for processing all of Aspire's transactions onto one secure blockchain. All transactions of digital assets created on Aspire will always confirm at least 4x faster than Bitcoin's 10 minute block time.



Aspire Technology recently announced the closing of both a $1.175 million equity round and a $1.23 million private token presale for a total of more than $2.4 million of new capital.

To learn more about Aspire, join the project’s Telegram Community.



About Aspire Technology and the Aspire platform

Aspire Technology is a leading developer of digital asset creation technologies. It was incubated from the bCommerce Labs accelerator fund and other angel investors. The Aspire platform, which consists of the Aspire (ASP) digital asset creation platform and Aspire Gas (GASP) blockchain, is the first digital asset creation platform to resist both mining exploits and 51 percent attacks that are common to proof-of-work blockchains. For more information, contact info@aspirecrypto.com or join the Aspire Telegram community.



About Changelly

Changelly is an intermediary between crypto exchanges and users, and is unique for its non-custodial instant cryptocurrency exchange, meaning no users’ funds are placed in the service. Changelly offers access to more than 150 cryptocurrencies, and the platform’s goal is to make the exchange process seamless for anyone who wants to invest in cryptocurrency. The platform, in accordance with its mobile app, has attracted over a million monthly visitors since it began operating in 2015.

Changelly distinguishes itself from its competitors by offering an intuitive interface, secure transactions, favorable exchange rates, and exceptional 24/7 customer service. The service does not have any hidden fees, there is only a fixed fee of .25% for crypto-to-crypto swaps. For more information, contact support@changelly.com or go to https://support.changelly.com/en/support/home.