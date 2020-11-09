ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning fiction author Elaine Stienon has always been fascinated by the early history of Mormonism and sought to educate and entertain readers about the gripping journey early Mormons faced during the American frontier as they searched for peace and freedom from persecution. In the final book in her historical fiction trilogy, “Children of a Northern Kingdom: A Story of the Strangite Mormons in Wisconsin and on Beaver Island, Michigan” Stienon relates the story of a group of non-polygamous Mormons who fled to the north after their prophet and leader, Joseph Smith Jr., was assassinated in 1844.

The group departed their city of Nauvoo, Illinois and made their way to Voree, Wisconsin where a man named James Strang declared himself their new prophet. Rusty Manning, a blacksmith, was part of this group along with his wife Marie and her brother Gabriel Romain, a physician and leader behind their group of friends. He was able to get them north to Wisconsin and eventually to Beaver Island in Lake Michigan where they hoped to be safe at last from persecution. However, as the years passed on the island where James proclaimed himself king and started practicing plural marriage, trials and persecutions arose as well as unsuccessful attempts to pacify their neighbors. Eventually driven out by non-Mormons, the story details how these events against the Mormons are considered by most historians to be one of the darkest periods in Michigan’s history.

“’Children of a Northern Kingdom’ will certainly be of interest to members of the Mormon Church and those interested in the church’s history. In addition, the book offers a fascinating introduction to Mormonism for those who may not know much about the religion and its evolution. However, even people with little interest in Mormonism will find themselves swept up by this tale of a plucky band of friends and family.” – Susan Milam, Pacific Book Review

Readers interested in historical fiction and the riveting history of the Mormon plight will learn more about the trails, tribulations and prejudice they faced during the American frontier when reading Stienon’s trilogy of books including: “In Clouds of Fire: A Story of Community,” “The Way to the Shining City: A Story of the Early Mormons in Missouri and Nauvoo, Illinois,” and “Children of a Northern Kingdom.” To learn more about the trilogy, please visit www.elainestienonbooks.com.

“Children of a Northern Kingdom: A Story of the Strangite Mormons in Wisconsin and on Beaver Island, Michigan”

By Elaine Stienon

ISBN: 978-1-5462-0334-6 (sc); 978-1-5462-0333-9 (e)

Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and AuthorHouse

About the Author

Elaine Stienon grew up in and around Detroit, Michigan and attended the University of Michigan where she majored in English and American literature. From her early childhood she had dreamt of writing fiction and has worked seriously as a writer most of her life publishing stories in the Literary Cavalcade, Phoenix, Cimarron Review, The Writers’ Journal and more. Stienon is an award-winning writer, having won a Hopwood award in creative writing for a collection of short stories and The Potomac Review Flash Fiction Contest in 2011. “In Clouds of Fire” was a finalist in the Best Books Awards in 2008 for the category of religious fiction, “The Way to the Shining City” won high honors in the 2012 Los Angeles Book Festival, and “Children of a Northern Kingdom” won first place in the Hollywood Book Festival in 2018. Stienon currently lives and writes in Ann Arbor, Michigan and is a member of the Mormon History Association and John Whitmer Historical Association.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.com or call 1-888-519-5121.

Attachment

For Interviews & Review Copies: Lauren Dickerson LAVIDGE 480-306-7117 ldickerson@lavidge.com